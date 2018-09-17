VFS Global Opens New Joint Visa Application Centre in Riyadh

VFS Global said the new centre in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which will serve travellers to the UK & Australia, is equipped to handle more visa applicants conveniently with increased seating capacity and ample parking space, while also offering ancillary travel services facilities within the premises for a seamless customer experience.

Officially inaugurating the new visa application centre, the Ambassador of United Kingdom to Saudi Arabia, H.E. Mr. Simon Collis, said: “‘Our customers in Saudi Arabia are extremely important to us, and we continually look for new and innovative ways to improve the visa service we offer, both to Saudi nationals and local residents. We offer an excellent visa service for those who choose to apply for a UK visa. For Saudi nationals, the average processing time for non settlement visas is less than 5 days. Whether speed, convenience or comfort is the priority, we hope that this new VAC - and indeed the visa services available across the whole of Saudi Arabia - provide our customers with a GREAT British welcome from the very start of their journey to the UK.’

The new centre is located at 2591, Al Hada District, besides Courtyard Marriott Hotel and close to Ritz Carlton, Riyadh. Visa applicants to the UK and Australia can access details on visa application procedures at www.vfsglobal.co.uk/sa/en

Being on the Makkah Road, the new centre is also well connected to the city centre and other neighbouring towns.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Regional Group COO for Middle East, South Asia & China, VFS Global, said: “The new standalone centre has been designed with a view to provide a comprehensive experience to applicants in terms of visa processing and accessing necessary travel services under one canopy. The UK continues to remain a popular destination for tourism, business and student visitors from Saudi Arabia. The latest visa figures show that over 130,000 Saudi nationals were issued a UK visa in the last year.We are confident that the new centre for the UK & Australia visa applicants will provide enhanced convenience and ensure customer delight.”

Managed by professionals trained to provide secure and time-efficient processing of entry permit requirements in a friendly ambience, the centre also offers the comfort of a Premium Lounge for more personalised service as optional service.

