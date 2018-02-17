VAT workshop targetting freelancers back by popular demand

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Businessmentals team will host their second workshop at the NEST, the popular urban co-working space at the TRYP Wyndham Hotel on Monday 5th March from 5:30 pm onwards. The VAT Survival Guide for Freelancers won’t just tell you what you need to do, but also how you can tackle the unintended consequences of VAT, according to Steve Ashby, Founder of Businessmentals, an e-commerce venture that offers professional support and business know-how through high-level templates created specifically for the largely disorganized freelance sector.

“We don’t just share legislation or dumb down what you’ll find on official websites like most of the workshops currently taking place. Our sessions are designed to give freelancers a voice. We offer attendees the chance to ask their pertinent questions and then we answer these using our insight and expertise,” said Steve Ashby. “Most importantly, the way we give you the info is based on recognising that you don’t need the what and the why, you need the HOW to navigate through the legislative obstacle course and come out the other side firing on all cylinders.”

