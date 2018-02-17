VAT workshop targetting freelancers back by popular demand
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Businessmentals team will host their second workshop at the NEST, the popular urban co-working space at the TRYP Wyndham Hotel on Monday 5th March from 5:30 pm onwards.
The VAT Survival Guide for Freelancers won’t just tell you what you need to do, but also how you can tackle the unintended consequences of VAT, according to Steve Ashby, Founder of Businessmentals, an e-commerce venture that offers professional support and business know-how through high-level templates created specifically for the largely disorganized freelance sector.
“Most importantly, the way we give you the info is based on recognising that you don’t need the what and the why, you need the HOW to navigate through the legislative obstacle course and come out the other side firing on all cylinders.”
Designed by the same experts who create these business products, each Businessmentals workshop includes topical presentations from the Businessmentals team, interactive exercises to help attendees grasp the important concepts and the opportunity to speak one-on-one with these experts and get their questions answered.
For more information and to sign up for the workshop go to www.businessmentals.com
Testimonial received after the first workshop in February:
(www.facebook.com/groups/businessmentalsfreelancemavericks/ ): “Thank you Steve & the whole team at Businessmentals for the very informative workshop on VAT a couple of weeks ago. Well organized, all information well received and clear to understand & well presented. Truly appreciated it.”© Press Release 2018