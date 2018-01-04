V4 Advisors conducts a Greenhouse Gas Audit to Central Bank of Nigeria
V4 Advisors is proud to announce its collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to develop a Carbon Management Strategy
V4 Advisors is proud to announce its collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to develop a Carbon Management Strategy; where the first phase is to define, quantify and communicate CBN's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for its Head Quarters in Abuja. The audit was performed according to the GHG Protocol, the most widely used international standard for understanding, quantifying and managing GHG emissions.
Mr. Anthony C. Ifechikwu, Director Governors Department noted "We at CBN are seeking to lead and be a model for other African central banks and financial institutions in the drive to understand our operation's impact on climate change; an environmental phenomenon that hurts our local and global economies from a financial, economic, social, migration and health perspectives. CBN always seeks to adopt international standards in the programs it develops and implements, thus our decision to work with V4 Advisors and the Greenhouse Gas Protocol".
-Ends-
The Central Bank of Nigeria Act of 2007 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria charges the Bank with the overall control and administration of the monetary and financial sector policies of the Federal Government.
The objects of CBN are to ensure monetary and price stability, issue legal tender currency in Nigeria, maintain external reserves to safeguard the international value of the legal tender currency as well as act as Banker and provide economic and financial advice to the Federal Government.
About V4 Advisors
V4 Advisors (www.V4Advisorsdmcc.com ) is a leading environmental company with special emphasis on Climate Change. V4 Advisors' GHG platform is the only tool in the Middle East and Africa to have the GHG Protocol certification Mark.