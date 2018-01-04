V4 Advisors conducts a Greenhouse Gas Audit to Central Bank of Nigeria

V4 Advisors is proud to announce its collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to develop a Carbon Management Strategy V4 Advisors is proud to announce its collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to develop a Carbon Management Strategy; where the first phase is to define, quantify and communicate CBN's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for its Head Quarters in Abuja. The audit was performed according to the GHG Protocol, the most widely used international standard for understanding, quantifying and managing GHG emissions.

Lynsey Elston, V4 Advisors' Africa partner said "Working with pioneers and people that have a respect to balancing financial matters with that of environmental global issues is an honor. The enthusiasm that we have seen from the CBN officials is a perfect indication to the wisdom of CBN and its drive to play part in understanding and taking action re global environmental matters" Mr. Anthony C. Ifechikwu, Director Governors Department noted "We at CBN are seeking to lead and be a model for other African central banks and financial institutions in the drive to understand our operation's impact on climate change; an environmental phenomenon that hurts our local and global economies from a financial, economic, social, migration and health perspectives. CBN always seeks to adopt international standards in the programs it develops and implements, thus our decision to work with V4 Advisors and the Greenhouse Gas Protocol".



-Ends-

Advertisement