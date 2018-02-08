Update from The Abraaj Group on KPMG engagement
KPMG was appointed by the Abraaj Growth Markets Health Fund (the “Fund”) at the beginning of January 2018 to verify all receipts and payments made by the Fund. This review was conducted in accordance with the International Standard on Related Services applicable to agreed-upon procedures engagements. This standard is issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board.
KPMG has now completed its findings and reported that all such payments and receipts have been verified, in line with the agreed upon procedures performed, and that unused capital was returned to investors.
