University of Birmingham Dubai awards first new fully-funded scholarships

The Chancellor's Full Scholarship Awards celebrate the inaugural year of the University of Birmingham Dubai and are offered to applicants achieving exceptional academic results coupled with extra-curricular talent or impact.

Malika Chandoo, from the UK, begins a PGCE Secondary Education course in Mathematics, whilst Leen Wasim, from Syria, joins the MSc International Business programme. Kareem Malati, from Egypt, will study a Foundation year before starting a BEng Mechanical Engineering and Anukriti Jaiswal, from India, is studying BSc Computer Science.

The awards cover the total costs of tuition fees across all years of study, which could amount to up to 300,000 AED. Applications were invited from students predicted to score top grades in their high school exams, as well as demonstrating extra-curricular talent or impact such as volunteering, charity or community work, sports, music or the arts.

The University opens its doors to the first cohort of students this month and is holding an Open Day on campus at Dubai International Academic City on Saturday 8 September, where eligible prospective students can take advantage of ‘on the spot’ offers and scholarships.

Graduate Malika Chandoo comes to the University of Birmingham Dubai after previously working as a Chartered Accountant for PwC in the UK. She is also involved in organising youth and sports camps for youngsters in the local community.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been awarded the Chancellor’s Full Scholarship as I embark on this new career path which will enable me to give a little back to future generations. To be able to do this through a global top 100 and elite UK Russell Group university here in Dubai is, indeed, a wonderful opportunity that I am very much looking forward to.”

Leen Wasim studied human resources management at the American University of the Emirates – graduating with the highest honours before deciding to continue her academic journey with the University of Birmingham Dubai.

She said: “I've always been passionate about business studies and I consider myself to be very lucky to get the chance to join a world-known British university without having to leave my country of residence in order to pursue my education abroad. I will be getting the chance to enjoy and benefit from the excellent quality of education which the University of Birmingham is known for.

“Above all, my education will be fully funded and this makes me very proud to join University of Birmingham Dubai because it reflects the core values of the university and how committed they are to supporting students of exceptional talents and achievements.”

Kareem Malati worked closely with his local church’s 'Saint Arsanious' foundation to help educate youngsters from a poor village in Egypt, as well as helping to raise money to help provide the wider village with food, accommodation and other needs.

He said: “A sudden rush of excitement and happiness flowed through my body while I learned that I have received this prestigious award in such a huge university as the University of Birmingham. I feel extremely grateful and honoured to be chosen as one of the few who will receive this award. I’m sure I’ll be able to make the most out of this opportunity."

Anukriti Jaiswal raised funds for underprivileged people in Delhi and Mumbai as part of her Duke of Edinburgh award. She has also taken part in several international youth conferences organised by the Model United Nations.

As a commitment to the outstanding students that the University of Birmingham has a history of attracting, the University’s Chancellor, Lord Karan Bilimoria, is delighted to sponsor the Chancellor's Full Scholarship Awards.

“We aim to offer the highest quality academic experience to stretch and challenge our students in Dubai, whilst encouraging bold, independent thinking to ensure that our graduates are equipped to stand out in a competitive, global employment market,” commented Lord Bilimoria.

“I am delighted that such gifted and talented students as Malika, Leen, Kareem and Anukriti have applied for these scholarships, which are intended to recognize candidates of exceptional pedigree who would truly benefit from a University of Birmingham education.

“They and their fellow students will be taught by outstanding academics; experts in their fields who are shaping policy, influencing society, and changing lives around the globe. They are joining one of the world’s top 100 universities, which counts 11 Nobel Prize winners among its former staff and students.”

Initially, students in Dubai have a choice of study areas including Business, Economics, Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, and Primary and Secondary teacher training, with additional programmes to be offered later.

The first global top 100 and elite UK Russell Group university to establish a campus in Dubai, the University of Birmingham opens its doors to students on 24 September 2018, offering degrees that will be taught, examined and accredited to the same high standards as those delivered on its UK campus and are approved by The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Students can register for the Open Day events and find out more information on applying for programmes on the University of Birmingham Dubai website.

The University of Birmingham is ranked amongst the world’s top 100 institutions, its work brings people from across the world to Birmingham, including researchers and teachers and more than 6,500 international students from over 150 countries.

The University is renowned for its research excellence and its researchers have received 11 Nobel Prizes. From pioneering organ transplants, discovering gravitational waves and furthering understanding of Shakespeare, to developing cures for cancer, advances in robotics and revealing the structure of DNA, the University has been at the forefront of some of the most ground-breaking discoveries of the last 100 years.

Birmingham is acknowledged for producing globally employable graduates and was chosen as the Times and Sunday Times University of the Year for Graduate Employment 2016. It is the second most frequently targeted UK university for the top employers looking for graduate recruits, according to High Fliers Research.

Opening its Dubai campus marks the latest phase in the University of Birmingham’s global ambition and builds on the University’s international teaching activities in Singapore and China, and its extensive international research collaborations.

The University of Birmingham international community is made up of more than 300,000 alumni.

The Russell Group represents 24 leading UK universities which are committed to maintaining the very best research, an outstanding teaching and learning experience and unrivalled links with business and the public sector.

