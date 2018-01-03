University of Birmingham Dubai appoints first Provost

Professor Glyn Watson currently holds the position of Interim Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Head of the College of Social Sciences at the University of Birmingham’s UK campus. His appointment is an important milestone for Birmingham, which will be the first top 100 global university to open a campus in Dubai.

Dubai: The University of Birmingham Dubai has appointed its first Provost – the University’s most senior academic leader – as it makes a number of key appointments to expand its team based in Dubai.

They will be joined by the University’s third recent Dubai appointment – Schools Partnership Strategies Manager Sanam Yaqub, who will be responsible for managing Birmingham’s collaborations with schools in the UAE as it places trainee teachers to gain classroom experience as an integrated part of their studies.

The University has also appointed a. Formerly Director of Student Services at the University, Ben Bailey will be responsible for the smooth running and ongoing development of the University of Dubai Campus.

Advertisement

The University already has ain Dubai. Chris Taylor is no stranger to the university or the region, having worked for the University of Birmingham in the UK since 2015, managing student recruitment from the Middle East.

Commenting on his appointment, Professor Watson said “It is a great honour to be appointed as the first Dubai Provost and to join at such an exciting time for the University of Birmingham Dubai. I attended the recent open days in Dubai - familiarising myself with the region and the role we can play in supporting partners with their ambition to establish Dubai as a global education hub.”

He has also held previous leadership roles including as Dean of the University of Birmingham Business School and Director of Education. He led the University’s work to develop Major Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and Distance Learning programmes.

Ben Bailey added: “There is much to do as we prepare to open our campus and commence teaching in September. I am looking forward to welcoming our first students to the University of Birmingham Dubai and doing everything I can to make sure that their study experience is successful, rewarding and enjoyable and supports them in their future career ambitions.”

Ben joined the University of Birmingham as Director of Student Services in 2015 and previously held roles within the university and public sector in the UK. Ben has until recently been Chair of AMOSSHE – the Student Services organisation the national body for Student Services in the UK. Ben has already become more familiar with Dubai and the wider region having spent the last 18 months contributing to our development work for launching the University of Birmingham Dubai.

Birmingham will open its doors to students in September 2018, offering degrees that will be taught, examined and accredited to the same recognised high standards as those delivered on its UK campus.

Senior staff hosted open days last month, which provided an opportunity for parents and prospective students to talk to senior academics about the courses on offer and find out about the range of opportunities available to develop employability and entrepreneurship skills. More open days are planned for spring this year.

For more information, please visit the University of Birmingham Dubai website: https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/dubai/index.aspx

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018