United Eastern Medical Services Group Partners with Medcare to launch HealthPlus Fertility Center in Dubai

The partnership entails HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers to be fully responsible for the management and clinical operations of the Dubai-based center, an addition to HealthPlus chain of IVF centers in the region.

Dubai, UAE – United Medical Eastern Services (UEMedical) in Abu Dhabi, represented by its HealthPlus Fertility Centers, recently partnered with Medcare to launch the new HealthPlus Fertility Center in Dubai. The new Center is a fully developed IVF Center and IVF Laboratory located strategically in Jumeirah in the Emirate of Dubai, and is considered the second branch of HealthPlus Fertility outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

With this recent partnership in Dubai, UEMedical’s assets increased to AED 2 Billion, consisting of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children Hospital, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi and 7 specialized healthcare centers including HealthPlus Fertility Center and 2 retail pharmacies in Abu Dhabi.

Mr. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, CEO & Managing Director of UEMedical expressed his delight at the partnership which comes within the framework of the UEMedical’s strategy and expansion plans in UAE and regionally. “HealthPlus Fertility represents a continuation of building UEMedical’s capabilities as we further extend our geographic footprint in the UAE.” He pointed out that UEMedical has developed a work plan for the new center in Dubai which has been operational for few months now, in line with the strategy of the Abu Dhabi-based HealthPlus Fertility Center which was launched back in 2010.

He added, “Such partnerships in areas we plan to expand in, are part of UEMedical’s strategic plans and comes in line with the vision and mission of the group. Partnering with Medcare is also a testament of our aim to collaborate and partner with key players in the region.”

“We are continuing with our expansion plan in 2018 as we officially inaugurate the Dubai-based IVF facility and another two IVF centers in Jeddah and Riyadh towards the end of this year,” Mr. Al Shorafa further added.

From her side, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Executive Director and CEO of Hospitals and Clinics, GCC, at Aster DM Healthcare commented, “The management of Medcare in Dubai welcomes the partnership with UEMedical; which will make the full scope of infertility treatments available and accessible to couples in Dubai, the northern emirates and in the region. The agreement on the partnership came after a series of discussions in which Medcare management chose to work with the best in this field – HealthPlus Fertility Center – who are well-known for the continuous success rates and quality care provided. The collaboration and partnership include transforming the existing Medcare Fertility Center to the new HealthPlus Fertility Center which will considerably expand HealthPlus’s offerings in the field of IVF and infertility treatments in Dubai and beyond.”

Mr. Majd Abu Zant, CEO of HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers, commented, “HealthPlus Fertility Center in Abu Dhabi performs nearly 3,000 IVF cycles yearly, making it one of the largest IVF centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This comes as a result of our manifest success rates that are comparable with international statistics; the availability of all fertility-related treatments and specialties under one roof including preimplantation genetic testing, which are all led by a group of leading IVF consultants and specialists since we opened in 2010,” Mr. Abu Zant added.

He pointed out that HealthPlus Fertility Center in Dubai is a welcomed addition to the existing HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers which includes the HealthPlus Fertility Center in Abu Dhabi, a Women’s Health Center, 2 Family Clinics, HealthPlus Diabetes &Endocrinology Center and HealthPlus Children’s Center in Abu Dhabi.

About Medcare

Medcare is the premium healthcare division of Aster DM Healthcare, a global healthcare group with presence in 9 countries including the Middle East, India and Africa. Medcare has 4 Multispecialty Hospitals, 4 Specialty Centres and 9 Medical Centres across Dubai and Sharjah. With a team of 300+ doctors and top-notch medical technology, Medcare offers world-class healthcare services to patients of all ages.

