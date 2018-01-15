United Arab Bank's General Assembly approves the increase in the issued capital of the Bank
Sharjah, UAE
United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (“UAB”) held its General Assembly (GA) on Monday, 15 January 2018, at the Coral Beach Resort in Sharjah. Chaired by H.E. Sheikh Faisal Bin Sultan Bin Salem Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, the GA authorized the board of directors of the Bank to increase the issued capital of the Bank.
The meeting was managed by Abu Dhabi Securities Market (“ADX”), under a Registrar Agreement that the Bank has signed with ADX, and attended by Shareholders, Board Members, Representatives of the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority and the Economic Development Department of Sharjah Government, Al Tamimi & Company, Emirates NBD, the External Auditors (PWC), and Members of UAB Senior Management.
Sh. Faisal Bin Sultan Bin Salem Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: "UAB's shareholders have again demonstrated their unwavering support and we are honored the majority were present at today’s meeting. Throughout the Bank’s history it has always proved resilient and given the actions taken we are in a much stronger position to generate sustainable returns to our shareholders and support the UAE economy going forward”.
Commenting on the GA, Mr. Samer Tamimi, Acting CEO said: “The meeting today was constructive; the approval to increase capital confirmed the commitment of the shareholders and Board of Directors to the transformation strategy to create a simpler, safer and more sustainable Bank.”
