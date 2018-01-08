Unipods to manufacture and install second batch of bathroom pods for Masdar City's residential complex





Unipods LLC, a leading off-site construction technology company specializing in bathroom and kitchen pods under the Al Rajhi Building Solutions Group, has been selected anew to manufacture and install 1,700 new bathroom pods for the residential complex area of Masdar City, one of the world’s most sustainable urban developments. The order for a second batch follows the successful initial delivery of 2,000 bathroom pods for Masdar City’s Neighborhood One Residences (N1R). a major mixed-use development of offices, residential, retail and public open space due for completion in 2020.



The excellent work and craftmanship of the first batch of bathroom pods combined with the on-time delivery of the order, paved the way for the second order of 1,700 new units. The bathroom pods are a full turnkey bathroom solution that have been manufactured off-site and tailor-made to fit Masdar’s specifications. The pods, which are pre-engineered, pre-fitted, ready-plumbed bathrooms, are delivered onsite ready for installation--the perfect ‘Plug & Play’ concept for the fast-paced construction industry.



Dr. Khalid Al Rajhi, Chairman, Al Rajhi Building Solutions Group, said, “Masdar City has chosen Unipods to deliver a second batch order of 1,700 new bathroom pods—which reflects their confidence in the world class, fully sustainable products that we have created specifically to meet the requirements of the world’s first sustainable city.”





Unipods, which specializes in the manufacture of bathroom and kitchen pods, owns one of the world's biggest pod factories--located across a 75,000 sqm plot with a 26,000 sqm BUA. The production facility has the capacity to deliver more than 10,000 pods per year. In response to the construction industry's increasing demand for pods, the company has revealed plans to open a new production facility in Yunbu, KSA, which will have a capacity of 6,000 pods per year and will specifically cater to the large demand in the Saudi market.



“The order for a second batch of bathroom pods from Masdar City demonstrates the exemplary track record of Unipods in serving the most prestigious players in the GCC region's construction industry. In addition, the trust and confidence placed in us highlights the added value that we place in our pods--which are a true showcase of quality, speed, convenience and sustainability. We look forward to once again fulfilling this order, delivering world class and highly efficient bathroom pods that fits Masdar City's sustainability trademark,” concluded Eng. Ahmed Al Bassam, CEO, Al Rajhi Building Solutions Group.





