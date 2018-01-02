Undersecretary of MoT visits Muscat Bay as it prepares to welcome first group of residents

Muscat: Her Excellency Maitha bint Saif Al Mahrouqi, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) recently visited Oman’s premier resort village, Muscat Bay, accompanied by several senior officials from the Ministry. The visit came as part of the Ministry’s follow-up of various tourism projects, to keep themselves updated with the latest developments and to meet with their respective executive management.

Advertisement

The visit began with HE Al Mahrouqi meeting with Sheikh Hamoud bin Sultan Al Hosani, CEO of Muscat Bay, alongside senior management members and project engineers. She was updated on the work progress, completed phases, and expected delivery dates as per the schedule of the project. As per the plan, a number of units at the project are to be handed over to their new owners over the course of the coming weeks. She subsequently toured Muscat Bay starting from the Sales Centre to the Resort Village, eventually ending at a special display villa built exclusively as a showcase model for customers to envision their future at Muscat Bay.

Commenting on the project, HE Al Mahrouqi said, “It is really exciting to see such a stunning project putting in its final touches as it prepared to welcome residents over the course of the upcoming weeks. We are delighted to see this happen at the same time the Sultanate has been receiving positive feedback on latest statistics showing an increasing number of tourists visiting the country. I strongly believe that Muscat Bay, developed by the government in partnership with the private sector, represented by Omran and Saraya Oman Holding Company respectively, will be a key pillar in Oman’s tourism sector. The project is also in line with the government vision to achieve economic diversification through the effective use of the tourism sector.”

Sheikh Hamoud Al Hosni pointed out that the work at Muscat Bay is progressing as per the scheduled despite the economic challenges the region is witnessing; and that it is due to the strong position of the companies involved. In addition, the project is characterised by its unique and attractive features in terms of location and design, which makes investing in it a golden opportunity.

Muscat Bay is an integrated tourism complex owned by Omran and Saraya Oman Holding Company. The project comprises of five residential zones including Wajd, Zaha, Nameer, Safa, and Naeem; containing villas, duplexes, and individual apartments, as well as two five-star hotels run by the region’s leading hotel operator – Jumeirah. In addition, there will be a central entertainment village with various facilities.

The integrated tourism complex is set to welcome its first group of residents over the course of the upcoming weeks, alongside the opening the first Jumeirah Muscat Bay Resort hotel that comprises 206 rooms and a number of multi-purpose halls. Additionally, it also houses a health centre, diving centre, and high-quality care centre.

The first phase of the project, expected to be delivered this year, will consist of three plots comprising of 260 different residences, a hotel, and an entertainment village called ‘Parkland’.

Situated in a secluded valley and flanked by the majestic Al Hajar Mountains and Arabian Gulf, Muscat Bay is a peaceful natural haven that offers the best of both worlds – a place to escape the stresses and strains of daily life alongside easy access to modern life. Despite feeling a world away from the hustle of the city, Muscat’s City Centre is only 15 minutes away; with Oman’s main international airport just a 30 minute drive.

Once completed, Muscat Bay will be home to exclusive residential units in five freehold residential zones alongside two five-star hotels by the region’s leading operator Jumeirah. Muscat Bay’s residences will include Zaha Parkland and Waterfront three and four bedroom villas, large duplexes and one and two bedroom Parkland Residences and Premium Waterfront and Parkland Residences.

With reputable, world-class shareholders and strong investor benefits including strong rental yield and capital growth opportunities, Muscat Bay presents a secure and highly attractive proposition for both investors and homeowners. With solid sales of the Phase One residences well advanced, the development is widely considered a jewel in Oman’s real estate scene, attracting investors and new home buyers from the Sultanate, the GCC and international markets.

For more information, please visit www.muscatbay.com.

-Ends-

About Muscat Bay:

Muscat Bay is a joint venture between Saraya Holdings Oman (SAOG) and Omran, established by Government mandate in line with the vision to strengthen and diversify the economy, by growing the capacity, scope and potential of the tourism sector in Oman. Muscat Bay will be home to just 435 exclusive residential units, spacious hilltop palaces, stylish villas and duplexes as well as luxury Residences - all with attractive waterfront and mountainside views. Scheduled for a grand opening in 2017, the five star Jumeirah hotels form the major leisure components of Muscat Bay, providing their guests with a luxurious and relaxing home away from the day-to-day rigours of life, where the mountains meet the sea.

For media inquiries relating to Muscat Bay contact:

Samer Othman

+968 9914 7176

samer.othman@zeenahpr.com

Malcolm X Crasta

+968 9808 7776

malcolm.crasta@zeenahpr.com

© Press Release 2018