Ras Al Khaimah – UAE: Under the Patronage and Presence of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the very first Seaside Startup Summit UAE officially inaugurated yesterday, on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. More than 500 people attended the Summit on its opening day, among them 300 entrepreneurs, 50 global investors and venture capitals, and 30 speakers and mentors.

On the sideline of the summit, several agreements were signed and government initiatives in support of innovation month were launched. The Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah launched a robot that measures the rate of the customers' happiness, satisfaction and facilitates their requirements. H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment for the United Arab Emirates announced the launch of Eco- Millennium initiative from Ras Al Khaimah and launched the Future Foresight challenge for green cities and green jobs in cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Incubator and Accelerator. A number of other agreements were signed at the opening as RAK ​​Economic Development Department signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Armenian National Enterprise for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) for a joint cooperation agreement between SME’s in the UAE and the Republic of Armenia. Also, RAK Incubator and Accelerator has signed several memorandums of understanding, including a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, to support of startups and entrepreneurs in the field of sustainability and innovation, and a memorandum of understanding with Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund to support innovative projects, and a memorandum of understanding with Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Foundation to support youth projects, by working together on organizing joint events and supporting innovative and technological youth projects.

Arminian Government was formally represented by H.E. Vahan Martirosyan, Minister of Transport and Communication of the Republic of Armenia, H.E. Arsen Karamyan, Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs and H.E. Gegham Gharibjanian, Ambassador of The Republic of Armenia to the United Arab Emirates. H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment for the United Arab Emirates and Directors; H.E. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAKEZ and heads of local departments in the emirate.

Advertisement

H.E. Vahan Martirosyan, Minister of Transport and Communication of the Republic of Armenia praised the efforts made by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to explore the future and contribute to the support of innovation, entrepreneurs and startup companies.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Shayeb Al-Naqbi, Director General of the Department of Economic Development (DED), said, "The RAK Seaside Summit aims to provide entrepreneurs with an opportunity to demonstrate innovative business solutions, provide an opportunity to communicate with decision-makers and social networking sites, as well as compete for the opportunity to win funding. The launch of the robot this year to facilitate the procedures of customers comes within the initiatives of the Department during the month of innovation, and this new achievement of the Department is only a new milestone for Ras Al Khaimah Economic department to help customers.”

Commenting on the event, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, RAK Free Trade Zone and RAK Investment Authority, said: “It is always exciting to witness startups gather under one roof, ready to pitch their original business ideas. Their belief and passion for their concepts are truly inspirational and this is the kind of energy we want to cultivate in and outside of RAKEZ. We are truly happy to be a part of this pioneering Seaside Startup Summit in the country, which is perfectly coinciding with the UAE Innovation month. Over the years, we have shown great support to startup companies and this is just one of the many events and initiatives that we plan to take part of to promote the entrepreneurial spirit in the emirate.”

The event is sponsored by Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, RAKEZ, RAK PSD, Al Marjan Island, with Ras Al Khaimah Media Office acting as a Strategic Partner and organized by Startup Armenia Foundation together with the local partner RAK Incubator and Accelerator.

Hakob Hakobyan, Founder of Sevan Startup Summit Armenia, said: “Sevan Startup Summit was organized for the first time in 2016 in Armenia and became one of the most significant events of Armenian startup ecosystem. This year we have enlarged the borders of the summit starting from the number of participants to the funding prize. We are very proud to contribute in organizing this event. When you are watching from outside and see how one lecture or one investment can change the whole worldview of the team, you understand how important it is to continue what you are doing and involve as many people as possible.”

Dr. Hisham Safadi, Co. Founder and CEO, RAK Incubator and Accelerator said: “RAK Seaside Startup Summit is a global event that brings together young people, entrepreneurs, innovators, experts and investors in innovation and technology to share experiences, views and best practices to support a diversified knowledge and technology industry with more than 60 emerging digital, innovative and creative companies from the Arab world, Asia and Europe.

Safadi added: “RAK Incubator and Accelerator, with the support of the Department of Economic Development and RAKEZ, aims to build a healthy system of entrepreneurship and innovation that compete with existing global systems in the region and contribute to transforming the community in Ras Al Khaimah into a ‘smart’ society.”



Seaside Startup Summit UAE - Ras Al Khaimah has been chosen as a Flagship Event for Innovation in RAK within the scope of UAE Innovation Month. Through its pioneering initiatives the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah will join the list of ground-breaking cities in this arena, and the innovation index at the global level. Which is an embodiment of the UAE leadership’s vision and clear directives to transform the country into an open global laboratory for innovation.

© Press Release 2018