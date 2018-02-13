Uber and ValU celebrate Ahmed Abdel Rahim, the first driver receiving his car through the vehicle financing program
Cairo, Egypt - Uber today celebrated the first driver receiving his car through the ValU vehicle financing program, supported by the Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation and the Saudi Development Fund. Ahmed Abdel Rahim has been an Uber driver for just over a year has received his first car today after being selected for his high performance and his commitment to Uber.
As part of Uber’s long term commitment to the drivers, Uber announced the partnership with valU, supported by the Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation and the Saudi Development Fund, to provide drivers with the best in market vehicle financing programs at a 5% interest rate, compared to the market average of 20%. “We are excited to witness our drivers reaping the benefits of this partnership. We have more than 150K drivers on our platform and such partnership reinforces our commitment to them. Our role won’t stop here but we will continually support our drivers in tough economic situations through strategic partnerships.” Commented, Nadim Nagui, Regional Vehicle Solutions Manager, Uber Egypt.
“We are thrilled to join forces with UBER to empower drivers across Egypt through this partnership, which will lower the barriers to owning vehicles through a convenient installment program that is only applicable for discipline and committed drivers with proven track record in the service and are seeking sustainable job opportunities and contributing to the development of ride hailing services to better serve the public. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation and the Saudi Development Fund for empowering Egypt ventures to develop more funding opportunities for individuals and SMEs, in addition to Nissan for their cooperation in providing the cars on short notice. Such collaborations helps creating market synergy for the benefits of the public and the Egyptian Economy” stated Mohamed El Feky, ValU’s Head of Product Development.
