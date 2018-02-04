 
Dubai 04 Feb 2018
04 February, 2018

Uber Egypt signs with Mohamed Salah as its brand Ambassador in 2018

Press Release

Uber Egypt today signed a contract with MS Commercial to feature Mohamed Salah as its brand ambassador for 2018, making him the first sports player to be the face of the leading ride hailing technology in Egypt.

The partnership will provide fans with an opportunity to engage with Mohamed Salah, in addition to shooting an advertising campaign starring him, and including limited signed merchandise for the fans. Commenting on the partnership, Abdellatif Waked General Manager of Uber Egypt “This year is going to be a great year for Egyptian football and we thought what better way to celebrate than by signing Mohamed Salah to be our brand ambassador. As a world renowned player that has help put Egyptian football on the map, we thought it only made sense that he is made to be the face of Uber Egypt this year.

Mohamed Salah also expressed his enthusiasm “Uber Egypt has transformed the way people move around in Egypt and I am excited about featuring with a brand that is so passionate about football.”

“We are very excited to sign a partnership with MS Commercial to feature Mohamed Salah that will bring fans closer to him and help keep the football living legend close to his fans back in his home country.” Commented Nour Ahmadein, Senior Partnership Manager, Uber Egypt.

The signing with Mohamed Salah follows Uber Egypt’s partnership with Al Ahly last year, and is part of Uber Egypt’s dedication to becoming an integral part of the football fans experience in Egypt.

 About Uber

Uber’s mission is to bring reliable transportation to everywhere, for everyone. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? Seven years and more than two billion trips later, we have started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars.

In the Middle East, Uber is already in Alexandria, Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Cairo, Casablanca, Damanhour, Dammam, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Istanbul, Karachi, Lahore, Madinah, Makkah, Manama, Mansoura, Riyadh, Tanta and the Eastern Province with plans for expansion across the region. To request a ride, users must download the free application for android, iPhone, Windows Phone, Blackberry 7, or sign up at uber.com/app. For more information, please visit: https://www.uber.com/cities/

Press Contact:
Mai Youssery
+2 01016994491
mai.yousery@publicistinc.com

© Press Release 2018

