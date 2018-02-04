Uber Egypt signs with Mohamed Salah as its brand Ambassador in 2018

Uber Egypt today signed a contract with MS Commercial to feature Mohamed Salah as its brand ambassador for 2018, making him the first sports player to be the face of the leading ride hailing technology in Egypt. The partnership will provide fans with an opportunity to engage with Mohamed Salah, in addition to shooting an advertising campaign starring him, and including limited signed merchandise for the fans. Commenting on the partnership, Abdellatif Waked General Manager of Uber Egypt “This year is going to be a great year for Egyptian football and we thought what better way to celebrate than by signing Mohamed Salah to be our brand ambassador. As a world renowned player that has help put Egyptian football on the map, we thought it only made sense that he is made to be the face of Uber Egypt this year.

Mohamed Salah also expressed his enthusiasm “Uber Egypt has transformed the way people move around in Egypt and I am excited about featuring with a brand that is so passionate about football.” “We are very excited to sign a partnership with MS Commercial to feature Mohamed Salah that will bring fans closer to him and help keep the football living legend close to his fans back in his home country.” Commented Nour Ahmadein, Senior Partnership Manager, Uber Egypt.

