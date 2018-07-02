UPS makes largest-ever investment in France with $100mln advanced technology Paris Hub

30,000 m 2 facility in Corbeil-Essonnes/Évry spans four soccer fields, signals UPS’s confidence in French economy & growing cross-border trade;

Highly efficient tech-enabled building placed at strategic point in UPS’s smart global logistics network. Dubai, United Arab Emirates: - Today UPS® (NYSE: UPS) officially opened a new 30,000-square-meter, advanced technology package sorting and delivery hub outside Paris in Corbeil-Essonnes/Évry. The French Minister of Transportation, Elisabeth Borne, the mayors of both Corbeil-Essonnes and Évry, and other dignitaries attended the opening ceremony. The new Paris Hub facility, which employs nearly 1000 people, facilitates cross-border trade and enhances package delivery service in the Île-de-France area. “This $100 million advanced technology facility spans four soccer fields. And it’s the single biggest investment UPS has ever made in France,” said Nando Cesarone, president of UPS International. “With modernization and growth initiatives like this new Paris Hub, UPS is helping businesses in Europe – small and large – connect with customers faster and with greater efficiency. Placed at a strategic point in Europe, the building is as modern as it is efficient. UPS’s enhancements to its European network combined with leading technology help us plug France into the global trade arena. We are especially grateful for the business-minded support from the government partners who share our growth-oriented view of France’s role in international trade.”

The building is equipped with advanced technology, automated sorting equipment and has the potential to sort up to 37,000 packages per hour, which is more than twice the capacity of the two facilities in Chilly-Mazarin and Savigny that it replaces. “UPS has been serving French businesses for more than thirty years. This new Paris Hub facility improves efficiency and service for our customers. Last quarter, we grew our export volume in France by over 10% thanks to an increasingly cross-border business,” said Rob Burrows, country manager, UPS France. “With advanced, automated sorting technology, Paris Hub is part of our national network of nearly sixty facilities that connects French businesses to their customers across UPS’s enhanced European network - and around the world.”

