UPS makes largest-ever investment in France with $100mln advanced technology Paris Hub
- 30,000 m2 facility in Corbeil-Essonnes/Évry spans four soccer fields, signals UPS’s confidence in French economy & growing cross-border trade;
- Advanced technology Paris Hub is part of UPS’s ongoing $2 billion investment plan through 2019 to enhance its European network;
- Highly efficient tech-enabled building placed at strategic point in UPS’s smart global logistics network.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: - Today UPS® (NYSE: UPS) officially opened a new 30,000-square-meter, advanced technology package sorting and delivery hub outside Paris in Corbeil-Essonnes/Évry. The French Minister of Transportation, Elisabeth Borne, the mayors of both Corbeil-Essonnes and Évry, and other dignitaries attended the opening ceremony. The new Paris Hub facility, which employs nearly 1000 people, facilitates cross-border trade and enhances package delivery service in the Île-de-France area.
“This $100 million advanced technology facility spans four soccer fields. And it’s the single biggest investment UPS has ever made in France,” said Nando Cesarone, president of UPS International. “With modernization and growth initiatives like this new Paris Hub, UPS is helping businesses in Europe – small and large – connect with customers faster and with greater efficiency. Placed at a strategic point in Europe, the building is as modern as it is efficient. UPS’s enhancements to its European network combined with leading technology help us plug France into the global trade arena. We are especially grateful for the business-minded support from the government partners who share our growth-oriented view of France’s role in international trade.”
“UPS has been serving French businesses for more than thirty years. This new Paris Hub facility improves efficiency and service for our customers. Last quarter, we grew our export volume in France by over 10% thanks to an increasingly cross-border business,” said Rob Burrows, country manager, UPS France. “With advanced, automated sorting technology, Paris Hub is part of our national network of nearly sixty facilities that connects French businesses to their customers across UPS’s enhanced European network - and around the world.”
"Transcontinental trade and trade across borders are predicted to grow faster than global gross domestic production for the foreseeable future. Europe is a key market for high growth economy such as Middle East. With more than 600 French companies working in the United Arab Emirates, including most major CAC 40 groups, efficient connections between France and the Middle East are more important than ever. Supporting such trade potential requires high end infrastructure driven by technology and a smart global logistics network,” said Rami Suleiman, president of UPS ISMEA district. “With €3.6 billion in French exports to the Emirates, the UAE has become France’s second-largest export destination in the Gulf[1]. UPS’s advanced technology Paris Hub will help French companies grow their businesses in Middle East," added Suleiman.
As part of its transformation strategy, UPS is prioritizing resources and directing investment for the greatest strategic benefit and long-term shareholder return. Early in 2017, the company announced plans for extensive upgrades to its smart global logistics network, enhancing capacity and efficiency through the use of state-of-the-art processes, information technology and automation.
UPS has been offering services in France since 1985 and established its own operations in 1988. The company currently has 56 operating facilities in France, has a fleet of more than 800 delivery vehicles, and serves six airports – Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Paris-Roissy, Rennes and Toulouse.
