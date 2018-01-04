UOWD announces partnership with University of Dubai to deliver IELTS Testing

UOWD, an authorised IELTS testing centre in the UAE (under IDP Australia), will conduct its first testing at the University of Dubai on 6 January 2018 followed by monthly tests. Test takers in and around Academic City can choose to take their IELTS test conveniently at the University of Dubai which offers a comfortable testing environment for students.

Dubai: The University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) has partnered with the University of Dubai ( UD ) to deliver IELTS testing at UD ’s campus in Dubai International Academic City.

“In the UAE and globally, IELTS tests are mandatory for students seeking admission to universities as well as for purposes such as immigration and employment. We are very pleased to be delivering IELTS testing at the University of Dubai thus expanding our reach to students studying in the Dubai Academic City area. We look forward to a successful partnership with the University of Dubai”, commented Felix Lanceley, Director of Student Services & Academic Registrar at UOWD.

With four sub-centres in Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Deira and Al Garhoud, UOWD is well positioned to provide prospective students from across the UAE access to the world’s most popular English language proficiency test.

Advertisement

Nasser Al Muraqab, Chief Operating Officer at the University of Dubai said: “This is a unique opportunity for us to collaborate with IELTS partners to offer a valuable service to students who want to prove their English language competency. Furthermore, it allows us to offer a range of value-added services to students in Dubai Academic City and surrounding areas, including access to our state of the art campus and its smart and green facilities”.

IELTS is a globally recognised and widely accepted test for assessing proficiency in the English language, which includes listening, reading, writing and speaking, for higher education and global migration with over 2.9 million tests taken in the last year. More than 10,000 organisations recognise IELTS as a secure, valid and reliable indicator of true to life ability to communicate in English for education, immigration and professional accreditation.

IELTS is jointly owned by British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and the Cambridge English Language Assessment.

Further enquiries about the IELTS email: info@uowdubai.ac.ae or contact 04 278 1800.

-Ends-

About UOWD

The University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) is one of the UAE's oldest and most prestigious universities. Established in 1993 by the University of Wollongong in Australia - currently ranked amongst the leading universities in the world – UOW in Dubai represents a pioneering Australian initiative in the Gulf region. The University has more than 4,000 students and supports a network of more than 9,000 alumni.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Etresia Wolmarans

Communications Executive, UOWD

T +971 04 278 1723

E EtresiaWolmarans@uowdubai.ac.ae

Rajesh Prema

Associate Manager, Marketing & Communications, UOWD

T +971 04 278 1724

About UOWD

The University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) is one of the UAE's oldest and most prestigious universities. Established in 1993 by the University of Wollongong in Australia - currently ranked amongst the leading universities in the world – UOW in Dubai represents a pioneering Australian initiative in the Gulf region. The University has more than 3,600 students and supports a network of more than 10,000 alumni.



MEDIA CONTACT

Etresia Wolmarans

Communications Executive, UOWD

T +971 04 278 1723

Rajesh Prema

Associate Manager, Marketing & Communications

T +971 04 278 1724

Issued by Etresia Wolmarans, Communications Executive, UOWD

University of Wollongong in Dubai

T +971 04 278 1723 | E EtresiaWolmarans@uowdubai.ac.ae © Press Release 2018