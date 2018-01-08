 
Dubai 08 Jan 2018
08 January, 2018

UNLOCK Blockchain Forum announces more than 350 attendees, and 60 Blockchain startups present at forum

UNLOCK Blockchain Forum is taking place on January 14th and 15th 2018 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel DIFC. UNLOCK Blockchain forum is one of the biggest Blockchain forums to take place in the region.

Press Release

As Mr. Walid Abou Zaki, Executive Director of Al-Iktissad-Wal-Aamal Co. (the organizer), stated, “We are proud of the efforts we have taken to help build the Blockchain ecosystem not only in Dubai but also across the MENA region. We will have more than 60 Blockchain startups, exhibiting, speaking, and attending UNLOCK Blockchain. We hope that Dubai benefits from having these startups where many are present here for the first time ever. These innovative startups are from more than 35 countries around the world. We are also expecting more than 350 delegates to attend. In addition, we have a lineup of more than 45 prominent Blockchain experts speaking at UNLOCK. We look forward to welcoming all and we are confident that this forum will become the leading Blockchain event in the region for years to come”

UNLOCK Blockchain has signed up sponsors that include Smart Dubai, IBM, DarkMatter, Emirates Airlines, Microsoft, Avanza Solutions, DEWA (Dubai Electricity & Water Authority), DU Telecom and Dubai Municipality. UNLOCK Blockchain Forum is also supported by startupbootcamp, CrytpoValley Labs, and Careem as transportation partner.

According to Lara AbdulMalak, Project lead for UNLOCK, “We have created an event that will bring Blockchain into the mainstream discussion and across various sectors. Attendees will hear about what Blockchain is, how to successfully implement Blockchain projects. We will also discuss Blockchain in utilities, smart cities, real-estate, banking and more. Many announcements and agreements will be signed at UNLOCK to further develop Blockchain in the MENA region and encourage startups to flourish.”

Some of the prominent speakers at UNLOCK include Dr. Aisha Bin Bishir, Director General SmartDubai, Mr. Wesam Lootah CEO of Smart Dubai Government, Mr. Oliver Bussmann, Founder of Bussmann Advisory, President of Swiss CryptoValley Association, Mr. James Wallis, Vice President Blockchain IBM, Dr. Veronica Lange Da Conceicao, Head of Innovation UBS, Marc Taverner, Vice President Sales Bitfury Group and many more. For more information on the UNLOCK Blockchain Forum and our speakers please visit www.unlock-bc.com

-Ends-

About Al-Iktissad Wal-Aamal Co.
Over the last 26 years, Al-Iktissad Wal-Aamal Co. has grown to become a leading force in conference organization and business events in the Middle East and North Africa region. The group’s consistent success and impeccable delivery has been acknowledged by governments, business organizations, industries as well as thousands of participants, commercial sponsors, speakers and the media.

Most importantly, Al-Iktissad Wal-Aamal Co. success has been encompassing all aspects of the conference business, from concept development to theme setting and developing the agenda, to speakers’ selection and engagement to marketing, communications and seamless and professional handling of the event itself; a range of services that offers integrated and full-fledged solutions to the needs of government and private sector organizations.

On the back of this impressive track record, Al-Iktissad Wal-Aamal Co. has become the preferred conference partner of government and private sector organizations that are seeking well designed, smooth and problem free handling of global conferences and strategic business events. www.iktissadevents.com

For further information, please contact:
Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
P.O Box: 500266
Dubai, United Arab Emirates 
Tel:  00971 4 4562888 
Email: media@orientplanet.com 
Website: www.orientplanet.com

