UNLOCK Blockchain Forum announces more than 350 attendees, and 60 Blockchain startups present at forum

UNLOCK Blockchain Forum is taking place on January 14th and 15th 2018 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel DIFC. UNLOCK Blockchain forum is one of the biggest Blockchain forums to take place in the region. As Mr. Walid Abou Zaki, Executive Director of Al-Iktissad-Wal-Aamal Co. (the organizer), stated, “We are proud of the efforts we have taken to help build the Blockchain ecosystem not only in Dubai but also across the MENA region. We will have more than 60 Blockchain startups, exhibiting, speaking, and attending UNLOCK Blockchain. We hope that Dubai benefits from having these startups where many are present here for the first time ever. These innovative startups are from more than 35 countries around the world. We are also expecting more than 350 delegates to attend. In addition, we have a lineup of more than 45 prominent Blockchain experts speaking at UNLOCK. We look forward to welcoming all and we are confident that this forum will become the leading Blockchain event in the region for years to come”

UNLOCK Blockchain has signed up sponsors that include Smart Dubai, IBM , DarkMatter, Emirates Airlines, Microsoft, Avanza Solutions, DEWA (Dubai Electricity & Water Authority), DU Telecom and Dubai Municipality. UNLOCK Blockchain Forum is also supported by startupbootcamp, CrytpoValley Labs, and Careem as transportation partner. According to Lara AbdulMalak, Project lead for UNLOCK, “We have created an event that will bring Blockchain into the mainstream discussion and across various sectors. Attendees will hear about what Blockchain is, how to successfully implement Blockchain projects. We will also discuss Blockchain in utilities, smart cities, real-estate, banking and more. Many announcements and agreements will be signed at UNLOCK to further develop Blockchain in the MENA region and encourage startups to flourish.”

