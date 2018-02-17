UMEX and SimTEX 2018 Conference to Highlight Role of Next Gen Technologies in Addressing Future Threats

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) is gearing up to host a special conference as part of the 3rd editions of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition and Conference (SimTEX) on 26 February, 2018. The conference is a key part of the dual event organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in collaboration with the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces from 25 to 27 February, 2018. Drawing the participation of leading local and international military and industrial experts, academics and professionals in the fields of unmanned systems, simulation and training, the conference will discuss the key challenges, developments and future prospects of the rapidly evolving industry. Held under the theme “Focusing Next Generation Technologies on Tomorrow’s Threat”, the conference will feature several sessions to identify the emerging trends, issues and threats in the area of unmanned systems. It will also highlight operational capabilities, theoretical aspects and innovative concepts across defence and commercial applications of simulations and training technologies.

The conference will feature three sessions. The first session will discuss “Enhancing Inter-operability of Advanced Unmanned Systems in Multi-Domain Environments” and outline the latest technological concepts to leverage the enormous potentials of unmanned systems in support of future operations across various civilian and military sectors. Held under the theme “Integration of Unmanned Systems into Defence Mechanism”, the second session will discuss the need to strike a balance between live demonstrations that feature realistic scenarios and interactive trainings through facilitating real-life simulation technology environment at a lower cost to achieve positive outcomes.

