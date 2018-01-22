UMEX, SimTEX Higher Organising Committee Reviews Preparations for 2018 Edition

Abu Dhabi-UAE: – The Higher Organising Committee of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) and Simulation Exhibition and Conference (SimTEX) held its eighth preparatory meeting in the run-up to the dual mega event. Jointly organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces, the 2018 editions of UMEX and SimTEX will run from 25 to 27 February 2018 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Applauding the efforts of the event sub-committees, led by ADNEC ’s Emirati professionals, His Excellency Brigadier General Rashid Mohammed Al-Shamsi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, said: “We are extremely impressed with the advanced level of preparations underway for the upcoming editions of UMEX and SimTEX, as well as the unwavering commitment and enthusiasm of our UAE national teams in ensuring the success of the two events. Building on the achievements of the previous editions, UMEX and SimTEX 2018 will continue to attract key players in defence and related sectors from across the globe.” He added: “Among the highlights of this year’s editions will be live air shows that demonstrate the unique performance capabilities of our aircrafts and unmanned systems of various types and dimensions in a real-life environment.”

