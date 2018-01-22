UMEX, SimTEX Higher Organising Committee Reviews Preparations for 2018 Edition
Abu Dhabi-UAE: – The Higher Organising Committee of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) and Simulation Exhibition and Conference (SimTEX) held its eighth preparatory meeting in the run-up to the dual mega event.
Jointly organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces, the 2018 editions of UMEX and SimTEX will run from 25 to 27 February 2018 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.
He added: “Among the highlights of this year’s editions will be live air shows that demonstrate the unique performance capabilities of our aircrafts and unmanned systems of various types and dimensions in a real-life environment.”
He added: “I have complete confidence in the organisational skills of ADNEC's world-class teams and their ability to cater to the dynamic requirements of the exhibitors, participants and visitors through providing them with exceptional venue services. To achieve this goal, we have made substantial investments in upgrading our venue infrastructure, facilities, technologies and smart applications.”
Since UMEX and SimTEX were delinked from the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) to become standalone biennial events, they have emerged as the leading platforms for the full spectrum of civil defence and military segments, such as marine, air and land search and rescue, as well as aerial photography.
-Ends-© Press Release 2018