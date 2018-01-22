 
Dubai 22 Jan 2018
Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Article
#technology | 22 January, 2018

UMEX, SimTEX Higher Organising Committee Reviews Preparations for 2018 Edition

UMEX, SimTEX Higher Organising Committee Reviews Preparations for 2018 Edition
Press Release

Abu Dhabi-UAE: – The Higher Organising Committee of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) and Simulation Exhibition and Conference (SimTEX) held its eighth preparatory meeting in the run-up to the dual mega event.

Jointly organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces, the 2018 editions of UMEX and SimTEX will run from 25 to 27 February 2018 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Applauding the efforts of the event sub-committees, led by ADNEC’s Emirati professionals, His Excellency Brigadier General Rashid Mohammed Al-Shamsi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, said: “We are extremely impressed with the advanced level of preparations underway for the upcoming editions of UMEX and SimTEX, as well as the unwavering commitment and enthusiasm of our UAE national teams in ensuring the success of the two events. Building on the achievements of the previous editions, UMEX and SimTEX 2018 will continue to attract key players in defence and related sectors from across the globe.”

He added: “Among the highlights of this year’s editions will be live air shows that demonstrate the unique performance capabilities of our aircrafts and unmanned systems of various types and dimensions in a real-life environment.”

Advertisement
For his part, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC, said: “The dual event serves as a definitive platform for national and international companies to showcase their latest products and technologies to a broad spectrum of defence experts, decision-makers and military commanders. In line with its growth strategy, ADNEC is dedicated to enhancing the competitiveness of its existing exhibitions and conferences, and attracting new events to support the priority economic sectors outlined in the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.”

He added: “I have complete confidence in the organisational skills of ADNEC's world-class teams and their ability to cater to the dynamic requirements of the exhibitors, participants and visitors through providing them with exceptional venue services. To achieve this goal, we have made substantial investments in upgrading our venue infrastructure, facilities, technologies and smart applications.”

Since UMEX and SimTEX were delinked from the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) to become standalone biennial events, they have emerged as the leading platforms for the full spectrum of civil defence and military segments, such as marine, air and land search and rescue, as well as aerial photography.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement