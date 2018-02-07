UDC Releases 2017 Financial Results

Doha, Qatar : United Development Company (UDC), a leading Qatari shareholding company, announced its financial results for the year 2017, reporting net profit of QR 608 million on revenues of QAR 2 billion. The net profit attributable to owners of the company is QR 538 million and basic earnings per share is QR 1.52.

“The foundation for UDC’s financial stability is drawn from the great variety of attractive properties currently available and the exciting new properties under development at The Pearl-Qatar that are set within a safe, secure and self-sufficient community”, added Al-Khater.

UDC Chairman H.E Turki bin Mohammed Al-Khater said: “Despite the economic uncertainties that prevailed during the year, 2017 results were still positive and demonstrates that UDC has a viable business model with the flexibility necessary to access diversified revenue streams as needed to sustain satisfactory financial results even in turbulent times.”

Al-Khater also highlighted that UDC's business strategy remains focused on creating opportunities and partnerships, achieving growth, minimizing risks and sustaining progress. He said: “The Board has astutely directed the company to progress the new opportunities that are being generated on the island so that UDC can continue to profit from the mutually beneficial relationships that businesses at The Pearl-Qatar naturally attract.”

He concluded by saying: “2017 has been a satisfactory year for UDC, even under less than stellar economic conditions, with the maturation and development of The Pearl-Qatar rounding into form in a most desirable fashion.”

UDC President & CEO Mr. Ibrahim Al-Othman described 2017 as another productive year for UDC with “good financial results being achieved under challenging conditions, the pace of development of The Pearl-Qatar accelerating in a cost effective manner and the “customer experience” of residents, retailers and visitors at The Pearl-Qatar being further enhanced”.

Al-Othman continued by saying, “major sales of land were concluded in 2017 with developers for the construction of a Commercial Mall and Mixed Use Facility. These sales demonstrate that non-UDC developments on the island are commercially viable”. He also noted that “recurring revenue from the leasing of residential and retail units held steady year over year, reaffirming that The Pearl-Qatar was a popular place to live, dine and shop”. In addition, he advised that “The Pearl Tower 1 was now complete and ready for occupancy and that this world class office tower was in the process of being leased with 13,132 sqm, equivalent to 24% of total leasable area, currently under contract for 2018.”

UDC President & CEO concluded, “the full development of The Pearl-Qatar is starting to take shape and the glimpses of brilliance are achievable. These are very exciting times for everyone involved and I am confident that with continued dedication and hard work, 2018 will be a remarkable year for UDC, and another great step forward in our collective journey.”

Key developments on the island that are currently in progress include Al Mutahidah Towers, Giardino Village, and Floresta Gardens. Each of these developments are being designed with the specific intention of further enhancing and diversifying the residential offerings on the island, attracting more investors, residents, visitors and retailers, and sustaining The Pearl-Qatar’s viability for years’ to come.

In addition, a special new island project, is being launched in 2018. This island is an extension of The Pearl-Qatar and a continuation of UDC's commitment to deliver exceptional lifestyle experiences.

Continuously improving the “customer experience” of residents, retailers and visitors at The Pearl-Qatar has always been a high priority for UDC. In 2017, several notable enhancements were realized, including:

opening Khadamati, a one-stop service center in Medina Centrale, to assist residents, retailers and visitors with a variety of government and non-government services;

opening two new tunnels at The Pearl Interchange on the Lusail Expressway by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), which has greatly eased the traffic flow entering and exiting the island.

adding free public wi-fi services to all retail public areas;

revamping The Pearl-Qatar’s mobile application and website with enhanced user-friendliness;

adding new prayer rooms for men and women throughout the island and, most importantly,

The Board of Directors has decided to hold the ordinary annual general assembly meeting of the company on Wednesday 21 March 2018 at 04:30 pm at The Pearl-Qatar’s Marsa Malaz Kempinski Hotel, Palazzo Ballroom. In the absence of a quorum, the alternative meeting will be held on Wednesday 28 March 2018 in the same place and time.

