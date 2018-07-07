UBF enhances its initiative to develop and upgrade the profession of court banking experts

The new multiple-choice online examination, designed and developed in cooperation with the Center for Executive and Professional Education (CEPE) at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), and support of MoJ and CBUAE , will replace the present paper-based tests system with an online format, in accordance with best international practices and standards.

Further to its initiative in 2012 to regulate the appointment of court banking experts in the UAE, the UAE Banks Federation ( UBF ) continued its collaboration with the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and the Central Bank of UAE ( CBUAE ) to further develop and enhance the profession of banking experts in the country. With the aim of enhancing efficiency and transparency, and evaluating and accrediting the court banking experts, the UBF has developed an advanced online exam exclusive for candidates who seek certification as court banking experts.

As a prerequisite, a candidate who wishes to be accredited as a court-banking expert in the UAE should sit for a written exam before the Committee of Examination of Banking Experts, a joint entity of the MoJ, CBUAE , and UBF. The committee is entrusted to interview, examine, and accredit candidates for enrollment in the court banking experts registered in the MoJ and other local courts.

“In its endeavor to create and sustain an open and advanced banking and financial services ecosystem, UBF gives great importance to reform and raise the standards of the banking industry and related sectors. The move comes to upgrade UBF’s initiative of 2012, when UBF legal and compliance committee developed regulations to appoint the experts, and which were adopted by the MoJ and CBUAE requesting to form an examination committee by then; relevant memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were then signed by the MoJ, Dubai Courts, and RAK courts.” said HE AbdulAziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation

“In line with the adoption of Digital transformation, the new electronic exam will increase effectiveness and efficiency of the crucial evaluation and will further enhance transparency in the selection of subject matter experts. The replacement of the existing paper-based exam with the online system will not only help in saving costs and time, but will also ensure confidentiality and security. We are confident that this move will accelerate the federal and local governments’ efforts of digital smart transformation in line with best global standards,” added HE Al Ghurair.

