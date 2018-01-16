UAE's Tabarak buys majority stake in a private company

Abu Dhabi, UAE : Tabarak Investment announced today the acquisition of over 80% stake in Abu Dhabi’s Tasweek Real Estate Development and Marketing PJSC.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ahmad Kilani, Chief Executive Officer at Tabarak: “We are delighted to start our investment year with this announcement, which represents a milestone in our opportunistic investment plan for the year. In the near future, Tasweek’s current investment portfolio will witness additional projects that are directly related to Tabarak’s investments.”

The acquisition comes as part of Tabarak’s plans to diversify and support its real estate portfolio, which will now include Tasweek’s strategic international real estate investments including its innovative Marrakesh Healthcare City in Morocco, ‘The Haven Lakeside Residences” and Casabrina Vacation Villas in Malaysia.

He continued: “Tabarak team will continue to navigate the market for favorable opportunities where we can intervene to drive critical change and deliver high financial returns. The core of Tabarak’s investment philosophy is to invest in Emirati ventures that would contribute and support the national economy, in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership.”

Kilani added: “Tasweek’s innovative real estate offerings has proven its unique proposition. Benefiting from our network and market exposure, we are expecting high market demand in Tasweek’s local and international real estate projects.”

Established in 2011 in Abu Dhabi, Tabarak Investment is a private equity firm that transforms companies into outstanding performing businesses, while delivering high-returns to investors. The firm has a fast-growing and expanding portfolio with proven achievements in successful transformative acquisitions of local and international businesses in different industries including real estate, education, insurance, logistics and finance.

