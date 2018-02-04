UAE's RTA to circulate new stipulations for licensing/renewing recovery vehicles

Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency said, “The new technical stipulations applicable to recovery vehicles would be circulated in leaflets distributed to centres of service providers and firms operating in this field. The actual implementation of these standards would start early March 2018.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to circulate new technical stipulations for recovery vehicles endorsed by the Ministry of Interior starting from early March 2018. The circulation of these standards is part of RTA’s commitment to ensuring the safety of roads and users.

“These stipulations include fitting reflective stickers on all sides of the vehicle’s body; the rear surface must not protrude more than 70% from the rear axle point. The flatbed width must not exceed the permissible driver cabin’s limit such that the maximum width of the extra elongation must not exceed 5 cm on each side,” explained the CEO of Licensing Agency.

“The flatbed must be firmly fixed to the chassis leaving no space between the flatbed and the body. There must be no sharp edges, and the vehicle must be fitted with a rear safety bumper and a high-quality protection rubber. No poles or metal/wood components have to be fixed to the surface. The truck must be equipped with a reflective triangle, orange warning lights and a warning alarm. RTA would not register or renew the registration of towing vehicles unless they comply with these standards.

“The introduction of these specifications is prompted by the potential hazards to traffic safety and road users caused by towing vehicles in their present shape. RTA has thus to practice its customary role of curbing the risks associated with these types of vehicles,” concluded Al Ali.

