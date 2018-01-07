UAE's RTA launches Vehicle Condition Certificate service to protect buyers of used vehicles

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the ‘Vehicle Condition Certificate’ service as part of its initiatives aimed at bringing happiness to local customers. The service, which provides important and historical information about the vehicle, is intended to raise the awareness of clients and help them avoid fraudulent cases through offering them a service level befitting the standing of Dubai.

Sultan Al Marzooqi, Director of Vehicles Licensing, Licensing Agency, RTA, said, “The launch of the ‘Vehicle Condition Certificate’ service is an excellent addition to the licensing services on offer. It provides clients with essential detailed information available with the RTA about the vehicle condition such as the distance covered in kilometres, type & validity of insurance, impounding, type of vehicle, owner and condition during annual testing, and other relevant information. Such information can only be released upon the consent of the owner, which has to be confirmed to the RTA through a text message including a Pin Code. Upon fulfilling this requirement, the customer can avail the service by entering the chassis number of the used vehicle through RTA website (www.rta.ae). The RTA will then inform the customer about the possibility of getting the vehicle details from the RTA for a fee of 100 dirhams per certificate.