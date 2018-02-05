UAE's NQA recognises Knowledge Group as an Approved Centre

Abu Dhabi- The UAE’s National Qualification Authority (NQA) has recognised Knowledge Group as an Approved Centre, under the NQA’s rigorous standards for training & development delivery. This officially recognises Knowledge Group’s dedication to quality, and to delivering top-class standards of training to every client.

Dr. Ahmad Badr, CEO of Knowledge Group, said: “The NQA’s mission is for the UAE to have a high-quality national qualification system that reinforces links between learning outcomes and the labour market. Knowledge Group has, since our inception, always focused on the same goals – delivering training and development solutions to public and private sector clients that are tightly-focused on market needs.