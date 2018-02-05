 
Dubai 05 Feb 2018
#education | 05 February, 2018

UAE's NQA Recognises Knowledge Group as an Approved Centre

Press Release

Abu Dhabi- The UAE’s National Qualification Authority (NQA) has recognised Knowledge Group as an Approved Centre, under the NQA’s rigorous standards for training & development delivery. This officially recognises Knowledge Group’s dedication to quality, and to delivering top-class standards of training to every client.

Dr. Ahmad Badr, CEO of Knowledge Group, said: “The NQA’s mission is for the UAE to have a high-quality national qualification system that reinforces links between learning outcomes and the labour market. Knowledge Group has, since our inception, always focused on the same goals – delivering training and development solutions to public and private sector clients that are tightly-focused on market needs.

“We are also dedicated to delivering training of the highest quality, combining truly local understanding with the very best of international knowledge and experience. As an Approved Centre, we will continue this mission, sharing our knowledge resources with the UAE’s talented workforce,” he added.

The NQA was established by the UAE Federal Government to build a UAE education and training system that includes vocational education and training, and improves the system’s relationship with the economy and labour market. The NQA’s vision is for the UAE to have distinct national qualifications that enhance economic and social development.

-Ends- 

