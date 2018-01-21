UAE's KBBO Group to expand investment in education

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (AETOS Wire): Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, KBBO Group, will invest in growing technologies in the education sector having successfully built the largest healthcare portfolio in the region, its CEO, Yazen Abu Gulal, said at a recent forum.

In a round table session with senior regional leaders at the recent Milken Institute London Summit, Yazen Abu Gulal said digital learning has evolved from a useful ability to an essential skill, making it critical to the growth and competitiveness of a nation.

“In this ever-changing landscape of technology and learning, online education is a key area of growth that we are looking at. At KBBO Group, we remain committed to evolve with changing technologies. Therefore, we not only seek classic blue-chip assets within the education sector, but also look at the latest online education trends,” he said.