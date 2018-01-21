UAE's KBBO Group to expand investment in education
Yazen Abu Gulal, CEO KBBO Group, says investment firm will expand its portfolio to include innovative education solutions.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (AETOS Wire): Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, KBBO Group, will invest in growing technologies in the education sector having successfully built the largest healthcare portfolio in the region, its CEO, Yazen Abu Gulal, said at a recent forum.
“In this ever-changing landscape of technology and learning, online education is a key area of growth that we are looking at. At KBBO Group, we remain committed to evolve with changing technologies. Therefore, we not only seek classic blue-chip assets within the education sector, but also look at the latest online education trends,” he said.
The Milken Institute London Summit brought together the foremost leaders in business, government, diplomacy, technology, media, and philanthropy to discuss, confront and solve the grand challenges ahead.
