 
Dubai 21 Jan 2018
Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Article
#education | 21 January, 2018

UAE's KBBO Group to expand investment in education

Yazen Abu Gulal, CEO KBBO Group, says investment firm will expand its portfolio to include innovative education solutions.

UAE's KBBO Group to expand investment in education
Press Release

Yazen Abu Gulal, CEO KBBO Group, says investment firm will expand its portfolio to include innovative education solutions.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (AETOS Wire): Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, KBBO Group, will invest in growing technologies in the education sector having successfully built the largest healthcare portfolio in the region, its CEO, Yazen Abu Gulal, said at a recent forum.

In a round table session with senior regional leaders at the recent Milken Institute London Summit, Yazen Abu Gulal said digital learning has evolved from a useful ability to an essential skill, making it critical to the growth and competitiveness of a nation.

“In this ever-changing landscape of technology and learning, online education is a key area of growth that we are looking at. At KBBO Group, we remain committed to evolve with changing technologies. Therefore, we not only seek classic blue-chip assets within the education sector, but also look at the latest online education trends,” he said.

Advertisement
“Our investments in the healthcare sector have not only strengthened our portfolio of investments, but also positioned the KBBO Group as leaders in the industry. Our holdings include NMC healthcare and Emirates Healthcare, which includes blue chip assets such as CosmeSurge, Emirates Hospital Jumeirah, Emirates Specialty Hospital and many others.  We are confident that we will follow a similar path within the education sector in the coming years,” he added.

The Milken Institute London Summit brought together the foremost leaders in business, government, diplomacy, technology, media, and philanthropy to discuss, confront and solve the grand challenges ahead. 

-Ends-

*Source: AETOS Wire

Contacts:        
SAHARA Communications
Farah Al Obaidi, Head of Media Relations, + 971501714347, +971503323158
farah@saharagcc.com, www.saharagcc.com

© Press Release 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement