UAE's GII acquires Amazon's enormous logistics center in Germany for $144mln

The two state of the art Grade A logistics centers, are located in Dortmund Germany, serves as Amazon’s key logistics centers supplying goods to 29 other facilities.

Dubai - Gulf Islamic Investments LLC (‘GII’), a UAE based Islamic financial services company, today announced the acquisition of nearly one million square feet of logistics centers for amazon, on behalf of its investors, for $144 m. Rasmala has acted as a strategic co-advisor & co-investor on this acquisition assisting on all aspects of it.

Mohammed Al-Hassan , Co- founder/CEO said: “GII’s real estate investment strategy is to have an exposure to good yielding commercial assets with investment grade tenants. We believe this transaction perfectly matches our investment strategy”.

This newly built facilities are leased out to Amazon on a long-term unbreakable lease with regular rental uplifts linked to Germany CPI.

” added: “Dortmund” offers a strategic location for a high-growth market and is one of the most important logistics hubs in whole Europe. Germany also produces about one-quarter of the EU's GDP, with investment safety rates and remarkable returns”.

“Alhassan” confirmed that GII plans to keep acquiring high quality income yielding real estate assets in US, UK and Germany and to invest selectively in attractive value-add development opportunities in the GCC region.

Pankaj Gupta, the CO-CEO of GII added: “The property marks the 5th international real estate asset acquired by GII in the last 2 years and the first in Germany. We see this transaction as an extremely suitable investment for our clients in these challenging investment environment as it not only gives a high single digit cash-on-cash yield but also very strong lease covenants with a marquee tenant like Amazon in a stable geography like Germany. The investment further establishes GII capabilities of providing whole value-chain services and hence offering best in class opportunities.

After this transaction, the total investment of GII in European market crossed 500 million dollars, while the value of the investment portfolio exceeded 1.3 billion dollars.

About Gulf Islamic Investments LLC

Gulf Islamic Investments LLC (GII) is a UAE-based financial services company regulated by the Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority (ESCA).Gulf Islamic Investments is committed to providing advisory to a diverse set of unique and well-structured investment opportunities to its clients, with a view to achieve superior returns in the fields of real estate, private equity, venture capital and infrastructure.Under the leadership of a committed group of prominent shareholders and investors, GII’s team enjoys a track record of managing US$2.5 billion in assets and securing US$5.5 billion in debt.

The origin of GII comes from UNFC, which was established in 2004 and rebranded in May 2014

