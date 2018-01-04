UAE's ENEC achieves significant construction milestones in development of Barakah Nuclear Energy plant
Switchyard for Units 3 and 4 safely and successfully energized and connected to the UAE electricity transmission grid
Key Power Transformers for Unit 2 safely energized in preparation for Plant Functional Testing
Abu Dhabi, UAE : The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has successfully achieved a series of significant milestones in the construction development of its Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, including the energization of the switchyards for Units 3 and 4, energization of Unit 2 Main Power Transformer (MTR), Excitation Transformer and Unit Auxiliary Power Transformers (UAT).
The connection of Units 3 and 4 to the UAE electricity transmission grid is a prerequisite for future testing and allows for the completion of additional auxiliary buildings at both units. Meanwhile, the energization of Unit 2’s MTR, Excitation Transformer and UAT allows for the initiation of Hot Functional Testing (HFT). These achievements mark another set of milestones in the safe and steadily progressing construction of ENEC’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi Emirate.
“These milestones are a result of our extensive collaboration with our Prime Contractor and Joint Venture partner, the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO),” said Eng. Mohamed Al Hammadi, ENEC CEO. “Working together and benefitting from the experience gained when conducting the same work on Unit 1, the teams continue to make significant progress while continuing to implement the highest international standards of safety, security and quality.”
Over the past year, ENEC and KEPCO have achieved a series of other construction milestones on the units of the Barakah Plant. The Reactor Containment Building Liner Dome section was installed and concrete pouring for the dome was completed on Unit 3, and the Reactor Containment Liner Plate Rings, Reactor Vessel, Steam Generators and Condenser were installed on Unit 4. Meanwhile, testing and commissioning activities are progressing on Units 1 and 2.
-Ends-
About Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation
The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) is working to deliver safe, clean, efficient and reliable nuclear energy to the United Arab Emirates - energy that is needed to support the UAE’s social and economic growth.
Established by decree in December 2009 by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, ENEC represents all aspects of the UAE peaceful nuclear energy program.
Driven by a Culture of Safety, ENEC’s overriding priority is ensuring the safety of the UAE community, employees and the environment.
About Nawah Energy Company
A subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and partially owned by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Nawah has been mandated to safely operate and maintain Units 1 to 4 in Barakah in adherence to the highest standards of safety, security and quality, and to the UAE’s commitment of operational transparency.
About Barakah One Company
A subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and partially owned by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Barakah One Company is the company in charge of representing the financial and commercial interests of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant project.
For more information, visit www.enec.gov.ae .
Media Contact:
enec@fourcommunications.com
media@enec.gov.ae