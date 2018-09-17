UAE's Director General, Departmen?t of Economic Development, Dubai inaugurates INDEX

Over 300 exhibitors are in attendance at INDEX and the first day has was well received by dignitaries, visitors as well as exhibitors at the Show.

DUBAI: H.E. Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of the Department of Economic Department Dubai inaugurated the region’s premier interior design show INDEX. This edition launches the new September dateline of the event, and is taking place till 18 th September at Dubai World Trade Center.

INDEX event director, Samantha Kane-Macdonald said, “We had a great first day, and am honored that H.E. Sami Al Qamzi inaugurated the Show as well as took the time to visit and interact with the exhibitors. We have stunning exhibitors from Italy, Turkey, China, India, and UAE to name a few displaying a spectacular range of textiles, rugs, décor, art, you name it, there is plenty to choose from.

Advertisement

“Exhibitors and visitors at the Show are making valuable connections and conducting healthy business. I had exhibitors who came up to say that they have sold four containers of goods already, which is remarkable for Day one”.

INDEX hosted Dubai’s first ever Sleep Challenge sponsored by mattress experts DeRucci. Three contestants were tucked into supremely comfortable DeRucci beds placed in the middle of the Show and the coveted title of Dubai’s best snoozer was bagged by Navita Gupta Hakim for enjoying uninterrupted sleep for 1 hour and 57 minutes with spectators walking around the stand.

“I absolutely love sleeping”, says the banker on a break, mother to a five year old, and reality TV cookery show contestant featuring in its top 30 list. “My mother would say that if someone came up with a job to sleep, I would get it. I can’t wait to tell her about winning this Challenge, which my husband was confident that I would. I was not sure about falling asleep with so many visitors at the stand, and in front of camera, but the DeRucci mattress was really comfortable, which helped me get a good shut eye”.

The winner walked away with a DeRucci mattress custom made for her sleep requirement while the other two contenders got discounted offers from the brand.

-Ends-

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organiser of face-to-face events and a publisher of trade magazines.

We aim to keep businesses informed and connect them with relevant communities to create vibrant marketplaces and to accelerate their business across multiple platforms.

dmg events organises more than 80 events across 25 countries, attracting over 350,000 attendees and delegates every year. The company’s portfolio of products includes many industry leading events such as the Big 5 construction shows and the ADIPEC and GASTECH energy events.

Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.com), one of the largest media companies in the United Kingdom.

About DMGT

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) an international portfolio of information, media and events businesses listed on the London Stock Exchange.

DMGT manages a diverse, multinational portfolio of companies, with total revenues of around £1.5bn, that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment.

DMGT is also a founding investor and the largest shareholder of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC and ZPG PLC.

For more information, contact Ancy Alexander, PR Manager at INDEX on +971-50-347 1391, or email ancyalexander@dmgevents.com

© Press Release 2018