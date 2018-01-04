UAE's Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort appoints new Executive Chef

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort is proud to announce the appointment of Chef Peeush Chawla as the new Executive Chef to add spice in the resort’s culinary offers.

Having master’s degree in Hospitality in London, Peeush Chawla is recognized for his excellent performance in re-branding and pre-opening of a number of five-star hotels. Focused with hands-on culinary practice and vast skills in kitchen operations and management training, he is looking forward in continuing to demonstrate his unique approach to achieve guests’ satisfaction at Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort.

A young talent from India, Chef Peeush Chawla is known for his cooking styles as well as innovative and fine food concepts. He brings his extensive professional experience from prestigious hospitality brands and restaurants including Taj and Oberoi in Mumbai, W resorts and luxury brand Per Aquum Huvafenfushi in Maldives, Sheraton Hotel Sharjah, KOI Japanese Restaurant by TDIC Abu Dhabi, and Saadiyat Beach Club.

Kevin Lawless, General Manager, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Chef Peeush Chawla to Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort Hotel. We believe that his strong experience and passion for food will bring a great contribution not only in making the culinary experience enjoyable for our guests and visitors but also his outstanding management skills will also be an advantage in maintaining the standard quality service we provide and even taking to a higher level.”

On his appointment, Chef Chawla commented: “I am very excited to be directing the culinary team of Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort. I am keyed up on creating a whole new and diverse dining experience guests and visitors will surely coming after for.



About Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort:

Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort is managed by Danat Hotels & Resorts, a division of National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels. Located on the western coast of Abu Dhabi between the desert landscape and the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf, this beachfront resort is nuzzled in a world of unchartered attractions close to Sir Bani Yas Island, a wildlife reserve where you can enjoy nature and outdoor adventures such as deep sea fishing, snorkeling, wind surfing and wake boarding. Experience the warmth of Arabian culture and hospitality as you explore with the resort’s luxuriously designed guest rooms and private waterfront villas combined with award winning cuisines and a full range of sports and conference facilities. Whether you are seeking a haven for leisure or business travel, this five-star resort will let you experience the finest retreat while staying in the United Arab Emirates.

