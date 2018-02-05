UAE witnesses launch of latest innovation in Beauty Care - Organic, Fully Vegan Nail & Body Care Lines
Madi International, the leading distributor of internationally renowned professional beauty brands in the Middle East, launched two international brands – ORLY, famous for its revolutionary nail care & SpaRitual, renowned for nail and Body care, during the 4th edition of the Professional Beauty GCC exhibition. The two-day exhibition being held at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, has an estimated gathering of over 5,000 professional visitors. It brings together the latest in beauty, hair, SPA and nails to trade professionals from across the GCC region.
During this event, Madi International officially launched two high-end brands – ORLY, which focuses on nail care and SpaRitual, which offers premium Body care products for spas. The UAE and Lebanon launch is part of an expansion strategy that seeks to boost the market share of both these premium brands across the Middle East and to leverage the growth potential of the region wherein beauty spending is estimated to reach $13.6 billion in 2020, according to research firm Euromonitor International.
Speaking about the launch of these lines, Ms. Maya Hanna, Corporate Brand Manager at Madi International said, “The success of the Professional Beauty GCC event portrays how satisfied our customers are with the brands that we are introducing to the market. The launching of ORLY and SpaRitual offers a complete line of nail and body care products designed to meet the ongoing need of vegan and organic beauty products.”
The increase in body care and nail polish brands in the Middle East emphasizes on the traditional importance and potential of this sector.
About Madi International:
Madi International is one of Middle East’s leading distributors in the beauty industry. Its mission is to provide all beauty admirers with the latest & the most sophisticated beauty products, equipment, education -- in brief complete beauty concepts, services and solutions. Madi International is an exclusive distributor for internationally reputed brands in hair care, skin care, nail care, makeup, salon/spa equipment and furniture.
Madi International's distribution network in the Middle East covers the whole of UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, KSA, Bahrain and Lebanon.