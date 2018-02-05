 
05 Feb 2018
UAE witnesses launch of latest innovation in Beauty Care - Organic, Fully Vegan Nail & Body Care Lines

Press Release

Madi International, the leading distributor of internationally renowned professional beauty brands in the Middle East, launched two international brands – ORLY, famous for its revolutionary nail care & SpaRitual, renowned for nail and Body care, during the 4th edition of the Professional Beauty GCC exhibition. The two-day exhibition being held at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, has an estimated gathering of over 5,000 professional visitors. It brings together the latest in beauty, hair, SPA and nails to trade professionals from across the GCC region.  

During this event, Madi International officially launched two high-end brands – ORLY, which focuses on nail care and SpaRitual, which offers premium Body care products for spas. The UAE and Lebanon launch is part of an expansion strategy that seeks to boost the market share of both these premium brands across the Middle East and to leverage the growth potential of the region wherein beauty spending is estimated to reach $13.6 billion in 2020, according to research firm Euromonitor International.

Mr. Mohammed Madi, President of Madi International Group said, “In the recent years, there has been a change in perception about natural beauty care. Consumers have become more conscious and have a growing desire for more wholesome body care options. The UAE remains a very exciting and lucrative market for vegan products and we are confident that the new product lines, ORLY & SpaRitual will be highly successful, which will ultimately help generate momentum to pursue further growth plans across the region. We are happy to participate in the 4th consecutive year of the Professional Beauty GCC event.”

Speaking about the launch of these lines, Ms. Maya Hanna, Corporate Brand Manager at Madi International said, “The success of the Professional Beauty GCC event portrays how satisfied our customers are with the brands that we are introducing to the market. The launching of ORLY and SpaRitual offers a complete line of nail and body care products designed to meet the ongoing need of vegan and organic beauty products.”

ORLY has over 43 fabulous years in the nail care industry. From the conception of timeless nail looks such as the Original French Manicure to cutting-edge colour and treatments, ORLY has been turning industry heads with innovative products, colour expertise and an unwavering commitment to salon professionals. ORLY is 100% vegan, cruelty-free and free from harmful ingredients. Dedicated to the spa tradition, SpaRitual is committed to creating eco-friendly products and packaging perfectly crafted for the enlightened consumer. Vegan ingredients from around the world, including many specially sourced and selected plant essences that are wild crafted OR organic. The formulations are naturally coloured and free of synthetic dyes.

The increase in body care and nail polish brands in the Middle East emphasizes on the traditional importance and potential of this sector.

About Madi International:
Madi International is one of Middle East’s leading distributors in the beauty industry. Its mission is to provide all beauty admirers with the latest & the most sophisticated beauty products, equipment, education -- in brief complete beauty concepts, services and solutions. Madi International is an exclusive distributor for internationally reputed brands in hair care, skin care, nail care, makeup, salon/spa equipment and furniture.

Madi International’s distribution network in the Middle East covers the whole of UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, KSA, Bahrain and Lebanon.

