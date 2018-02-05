UAE witnesses launch of latest innovation in Beauty Care - Organic, Fully Vegan Nail & Body Care Lines

Madi International, the leading distributor of internationally renowned professional beauty brands in the Middle East, launched two international brands – ORLY, famous for its revolutionary nail care & SpaRitual, renowned for nail and Body care, during the 4th edition of the Professional Beauty GCC exhibition. The two-day exhibition being held at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, has an estimated gathering of over 5,000 professional visitors. It brings together the latest in beauty, hair, SPA and nails to trade professionals from across the GCC region. During this event, Madi International officially launched two high-end brands – ORLY, which focuses on nail care and SpaRitual, which offers premium Body care products for spas. The UAE and Lebanon launch is part of an expansion strategy that seeks to boost the market share of both these premium brands across the Middle East and to leverage the growth potential of the region wherein beauty spending is estimated to reach $13.6 billion in 2020, according to research firm Euromonitor International.

th consecutive year of the Professional Beauty GCC event.” Mr. Mohammed Madi, President of Madi International Group said, “In the recent years, there has been a change in perception about natural beauty care. Consumers have become more conscious and have a growing desire for more wholesome body care options. The UAE remains a very exciting and lucrative market for vegan products and we are confident that the new product lines, ORLY & SpaRitual will be highly successful, which will ultimately help generate momentum to pursue further growth plans across the region. We are happy to participate in the 4consecutive year of the Professional Beauty GCC event.” Speaking about the launch of these lines, Ms. Maya Hanna, Corporate Brand Manager at Madi International said, “The success of the Professional Beauty GCC event portrays how satisfied our customers are with the brands that we are introducing to the market. The launching of ORLY and SpaRitual offers a complete line of nail and body care products designed to meet the ongoing need of vegan and organic beauty products.”

