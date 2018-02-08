UAE ranks first in 11 global competitiveness Indices: Ministry of Finance

Dubai: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) announced that the UAE has ranked first in 11 global competitiveness indices among six different competitive reports (2017- 2018), issued by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the World Bank Group (WBG), the European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD) and the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). These indices are part of the UAE Government’s objectives outlined in the ‘Project Number One’ initiative for 2017, and are in line with the Ministry’s commitment to enhance the country’s competitiveness levels globally. The UAE ranked first in three indices in the Global Competitiveness Report 2017-2018, issued by WEF, including ‘Efficiency of Government Spending’ index, ‘Annual Inflation Rate’ Index, and ‘Absence of Effect of Taxation on Incentives to Invest’. UAE also ranked first in ‘Ease of Paying Taxes’ and ‘Ease of Doing Business’ indices based on the 2017 report issued by WBG. In the Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2017 – issued by WEF, the country ranked first in ‘Effect of Taxation on Incentives to Invest’ index, ‘Low tax rate (% profit)’ index. The Global Innovation Index by INSEAD reported that the UAE ranked first in ‘Ease of Paying Taxes’, and the World Competitiveness Yearbook by IMD reported that the country came in first in the ‘Collected Personal Income Tax (%)’ and ‘Collected Indirect tax Revenues (%)’ and ‘Consumption Tax Rate’. Additionally, UAE ranked first in ‘Extent and Effect of Taxation’ according to the Global Talent Competitiveness Index by INSEAD.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, presented these achievements to UAE President HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He stressed that these accomplishments came as a result of the vision of the wise leadership to improve the government’s financial work and develop effective fiscal and monetary policies to strengthen the economic, monetary and financial structure of the nation and ensure its continued prosperity. HH said: “These achievements and first place rankings are a source of pride for our country and its citizens, emphasising the great trust international organisations have in our government. Such acknowledgment also recognises the success of the efforts exerted by the Ministry to improve the administrative structure and financial and monetary policies of the nation in accordance with the highest international standards. These efforts continue to ensure that the country always ranks first in the various Global Competitiveness Indices, consolidating a position of global leadership for our beloved homeland.”

Advertisement