UAE encourages global solutions for supporting innovation, entrepreneurship & future economies at 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos

Innovation, entrepreneurship and future economies are key drivers for economic growth and improved productivity. Despite their importance, however, numerous challenges remain for governments, companies and civil society to converge towards knowledge- and innovation-based economies. To help address this challenge, the UAE organised a session to share experiences regarding successful innovation policies and actions that can help address some of the current global innovation challenges during the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos.

The session gathered key global policy makers, Nobel Prize Laureates and CEOs - including personalities such as Prof. Christopher Pissarides, Nobel Prize Laureate in Economics for 2018; Steven Ciobo, Australia's Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment; Mauro Dell'Ambrogio, State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation of Switzerland; and key business leaders from the UAE. The session also included representatives of energy-based states pursuing economic diversification through innovation such as Oman and the KSA. The main host of the event, H.E. Engr. Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Minister of Economy of the UAE, highlighted the UAE's imperative to diversify its economy through innovation. “The United Arab Emirates recognises the importance of innovation and has embarked on an ambitious vision to turn the country into one of the most innovative countries in the world by 2021,” he said. “This requires establishing a knowledge-based economy and targeting a 5 per cent GDP share of knowledge and innovation by 2021. It also calls for building on the unique partnerships we have forged with a number of OECD countries,” he added.

