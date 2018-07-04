UAE cyber security firm DarkMatter to protect Expo 2020's digital network and data

As Expo 2020 Dubai’s Official Cyber Security Provider, DarkMatter is responsible for overseeing the cyber security of Expo 2020’s entire digital platform, as well as the applications and data it supports.

DUBAI – Expo 2020 Dubai is teaming up with UAE-headquartered DarkMatter to deploy advanced cyber security technologies that will help safeguard Expo’s digital experience for millions of visitors and 180 country participants.

The ever-growing adoption of connected devices globally means digital platforms will not only play an increasingly important role in everyday lives but will also help shape each visitor’s experience at Expo 2020, making cyber security crucial to the success of the Expo.

With the data and applications of visitors, participating countries, partners, employees and volunteers all supported and inter-connected on its digital platform, Expo 2020 will deploy some of the most advanced and secure technology solutions available.

DarkMatter will provide a wide range of services, from security management and monitoring, to risk assessments, incident response and technical forensics before, during and after Expo 2020.

Mohammed Alhashmi, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Future Technology at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “In today’s increasingly connected world, the need for innovative cyber security solutions cannot be overstated. Finding the best ways to ensure we operate safely and securely – and with foresight of potential issues to prevent them from occuring – is critical for the Expo 2020 experience and its success.

“Cyber security is a fast evolving field, so it is important that we collaborate with industry experts like DarkMatter to develop solutions that keep Expo 2020’s digital infrastructure safe and secure.”

DarkMatter will also work with UAE government entities to share its expertise and demonstrate how its cyber security technologies can be leveraged beyond the Expo site.

Rabih Dabboussi, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Sales and Marketing at DarkMatter, said: “With innovation and technology at the heart of Expo 2020, we are delighted to partner with Expo as its Official Provider.

“We look forward to providing Expo 2020 with a holistic cyber security framework delivered through continuous security monitoring, risk assessment and digital forensics, to ensure it is one of the safest and most technologically secure World Expos in history.

“Expo 2020 is a project of national significance and, as a company founded in the UAE, we feel very proud to be playing such an important role in helping to prepare for and deliver the biggest ever event in the region.”

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE and with research and development centres in Canada, Finland and China, DarkMatter provides cyber security services to clients around the world, including governments, corporates and major events.

DarkMatter is Expo 2020 Dubai’s first Official Provider.

Expo 2020 is also partnering with Official Premier Partners Emirates, Accenture, Cisco, DP World, Emirates NBD, Etisalat, Nissan, PepsiCo, SAP and Siemens, as well as Official Partners DEWA, ENOC and UPS.

Through its main theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 Dubai will be a celebration of human ingenuity that offers a glimpse into the future, guided by its three subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.

Expo 2020 expects to attract 25 million visits, with 70 per cent of visitors anticipated to come from outside the UAE.

About Expo 2020

Expo 2020 Dubai is guided by the belief that innovation and progress are the result of people and ideas combining in new ways. For six months from 20 October, 2020, Expo aims to bring together 180 countries and millions of people to celebrate human ingenuity: ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

During the six months from 20 October, 2020 to 10 April, 2021, we expect millions of people to visit Expo

About 70 per cent of all visitors are anticipated to come from outside the UAE – the largest proportion of international visitors in Expo history

We aim to create and deliver an inclusive and global Expo with more than 200 participants, including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses and educational institutions

Expo 2020 also has an ambitious volunteer programme, which aims to include more than 30,000 volunteers from a wide range of ages, nationalities, cultures and backgrounds

The Expo site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area. It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo to take place in the MEASA (Middle East, Africa and South Asia) region

About World Expos

In 1851 the Crystal Palace was the centrepiece of London’s Great Exhibition – the first World Expo. It celebrated the man-made industrial wonders of a rapidly changing world. Architecture, contents and a theme, ‘Industry of All Nations’, were combined to create a big idea of nations meeting nations in shared technological and commercial progress. In more recent years, participants in World Expos, including governments, international organisations and companies, have gathered to find solutions to universal challenges and to promote their achievements, products, ideas, innovations, their national brand, and their nations as destinations for tourism, trade and investment.

World Expos are held under the auspices of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the intergovernmental organisation responsible for overseeing and regulating international exhibitions (‘Expos’) and for fostering their core values of Education, Innovation and Cooperation. Today, four types of Expos are organised under the BIE’s auspices: World Expos, Specialised Expos, Horticultural Expos and the Triennale di Milano.

About DarkMatter

DarkMatter is transforming the cyber security landscape. Headquartered in the UAE and operating globally, we are the region’s first and only fully-integrated digital defence and cyber security consultancy and implementation firm. Our elite team of global experts deliver advanced, next-generation solutions to governments and enterprises across the cyber security spectrum.

We help clients simplify the enormous complexity of today’s ever-evolving cyber threats. Our mission is to protect the future by securing our technologies. Innovation and research are cornerstones to our development and the activities in these areas underpin our entire range of offerings, including secure communications, crypto and blockchain, public key infrastructure and big data and analytics products.

They also extend to our activities in governance, risk and compliance, cyber network defence, managed security services, infrastructure and system integration, and test and validation labs. For further details, visit www.darkmatter.ae

