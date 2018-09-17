UAE Space Agency and Krypto Labs Sign an agreement to promote technology and science entrepreneurship

The signing took place today at the UAE Space Agency headquarters, and was attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falsi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency. H.E. Dr Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency signed the agreement with Dr. Saleh Al Hashemi, Managing Director of Krypto Labs and Chief Executive Officer at Algorythma. Also present for the signing ceremony was a delegation from the UAE Space Agency and a number of executives from Krypto Labs.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE Space Agency today signed an Agreement of Funding with Krypto Labs, the Abu Dhabi-based innovation hub and incubator. As part of the agreement, the UAE Space Agency will facilitate the development and implementation of the GeoTech Innovation Program, which aims to accelerate the growth of three start-ups, enabling them to transform their innovative ideas into commercially viable and scalable market-ready products.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falsi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, said: “This agreement falls under the Agency’s mandate and commitment to support local talents, cultivate their skills and encourage innovation. It is consistent with our strategic objectives to develop the next generation of space sector pioneer, support scientific research and develop local space exploration capabilities.”

Advertisement

The GeoTech Innovation Program includes the selection of high potential innovators and entrepreneurs in three service areas: Urban and Rural Land Management (URM), Disaster and Crisis Management (DCM) and Coastal Border Security (CBS).

An initial online application phase of the program will be published by the end of September 2018 and will be open for six weeks. A judging panel consisting of UAE Space Agency experts, Krypto Labs’ dedicated professionals and academic specialists will collaborate in the evaluation and selection of received applications. The panel of judges will select up to three winning start-ups who will be awarded the unique opportunity to take part in Krypto Labs’ unique incubation program.

The GeoTech Innovation Program will end in a final pitch event, where the winning start-ups will be invited to take the floor and showcase their products. The final event will include a "Made in UAE" exhibition and “Capacity Building” training workshops, where entrepreneurs who are interested in the program, but not selected among the top three finalists, will engage with business mentors, angel investors, and public and private sector leaders to expand their network, secure funds and adopt first clients.

H.E. Dr. Eng. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency said: “Capacity building programs form an important part of our mandate to oversee the continued development of the local space sector, ensuring that it receives sufficient expertise and opportunities for the upcoming generation to capitalize on. With the space sector poised to contribute to more and more socio-economic development, the GeoTech Innovation Program will play a significant role in identifying, facilitating and advancing local entrepreneurial efforts in a range of fields related to space. Furthermore, with a focus on youth and our future space pioneers, this initiative will bolster the UAE’s position as a competitive international hub for space sector start-ups in a diverse and business-friendly environment.”

Dr. Saleh Al Hashemi, Managing Director of Krypto Labs, stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination between Governmental entities and private sector institutions to establish a qualitative leap in all fields and said: “This agreement with the UAE Space Agency is a tribute to our role in embracing entrepreneurs and innovators in various fields, providing them with technology, consulting and smart solutions that help them conduct research and test their ideas and evaluate them according to the highest international standards. We are confident in the ability of this generation to provide creative ideas and solutions to serve the purpose of the GeoTech Innovation Program.”

-Ends-

About the UAE Space Agency

The UAE Space Agency, the first national space agency in the region, was established in 2014, and is responsible for organizing, regulating and supporting the national space sector under federal law. This includes the complete oversight and funding of space missions such as the Mars Hope Probe, the UAE’s unmanned mission to Mars.

The primary goals of the UAE Space Agency are to contribute significantly to diversification of the national economy, prepare the upcoming generation of Emiratis for leadership in the space sector through a range of capacity building programs, and raise awareness about space sciences and STEM fields among the general public. In addition, it is responsible for expanding and enhancing the UAE’s international standing in space-related fields, and for issuing policy and laws for the space sector.

For more information, please contact:

UAE Space Agency

media@space.gov.ae

Phone: +971 (0) 2021 2022

Rahul Rutanen-Whaley, Four Communications Group

+971 (0)55 194 3367

space@fourcommunications.com

About Krypto Labs

Krypto Labs is a purpose-built innovation hub offering custom business incubation programs, funding for startups, and an inspiring co-working space. Krypto Labs is a strategic partner with Silicon Valley-based 500 Startups, which is among the world’s most active seed investors with over 200 startups. Krypto Labs is also associated with ADFG, a leading investment firm with assets under management of over USD $6billion. Krypto Labs is headquartered in the sustainable eco-development Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Krypto Labs incubator program is carefully designed to support new ideas and established start-ups with vital assistance, including mentorship, funding, networking and other support services to allow innovators to concentrate on their core competencies. Selected start-ups will receive funding in return for a negotiated stake in their company.

Our sustainable state-of-the-art premises are inviting, inspiring, embedding and confidence boosting. Krypto Labs provides the entrepreneurial community with a co-working space where freelancers, independent contractors, work-from-home professionals and others can focus and achieve in the company of like-minded individuals. It also allows them to be part of a network that provides complimentary services to their businesses for below-market cost. Krypto Labs also provides world-class innovation programs through strategic partnerships in corporate innovation and ecosystem development.

For more information about Krypto Labs, please visit www.kryptolabs.com

For further information, please contact:

Danielle Douiek

Media Relations Officer

Email: danielle@algorythma.com

© Press Release 2018