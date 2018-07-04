UAE MoF launches its Unified Smart Platform Service to link all e-revenue collection systems of the Federal Government
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) launched a smart unified platform service (a unified e-service system) that links all e-revenue collection systems of the federal government, during a workshop held by the Ministry, which included more than 20 federal government entities.
The platform was designed to connect all revenue collection E-Systems for Federal government, which in return enhances the delivery of public services to both companies and individuals, and automates audit transactions and revenue reports.
HE Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary of the Resource and Budget Sector, said: "MoF always strives to enhance services provided to the federal entities, to keep abreast of the latest technologies that comply with the highest standards of financial management through the e-dirham system. The unified smart platform service, which links all e-revenue collection systems of the federal entities, is an important step in improving the management and organisation of financial and non-cash payments, by making it easier, more efficient, and timely.”
