UAE MoF launches its Unified Smart Platform Service to link all e-revenue collection systems of the Federal Government

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) launched a smart unified platform service (a unified e-service system) that links all e-revenue collection systems of the federal government, during a workshop held by the Ministry, which included more than 20 federal government entities. The platform was designed to connect all revenue collection E-Systems for Federal government, which in return enhances the delivery of public services to both companies and individuals, and automates audit transactions and revenue reports.

The Federal e-services fees have been defined and categorised within the e-Dirham system, in order to fully integrate all service delivery systems with the e-payment POS, and automate its implementation procedures. HE Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary of the Resource and Budget Sector, said: "MoF always strives to enhance services provided to the federal entities, to keep abreast of the latest technologies that comply with the highest standards of financial management through the e-dirham system. The unified smart platform service, which links all e-revenue collection systems of the federal entities, is an important step in improving the management and organisation of financial and non-cash payments, by making it easier, more efficient, and timely.”

