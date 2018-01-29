UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention unveiled a new app for glucose monitoring using smart phones
During its participation at Arab health 2018
UAE - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) launched the LibreLink app from Abbott Laboratories, allowing diabetic patients to monitor blood glucose using smartphones. This is in line with its vision to provide personalized healthcare and self-management solutions using smart monitoring devices to test blood glucose levels, while also reducing possible complications related to diabetes. The launch came during the Ministry’s participation at Arab Health Exhibition & Congress 2018, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre between 29th January to 1st of February 2018.
H.E. Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Assistant Undersecretary for the Hospitals Sector, reiterated that the Ministry of Health and Prevention is committed to improve community health, and provide innovative and comprehensive healthcare services, that meet international standards, and provide the most advanced treatment solutions to control diabetes and other non-communicable diseases, using mobile apps and wearable technologies.
Dr. Kalthoom Mohammed AlBalooshi, director of the Ministry's Hospitals Department added that the app can transfer up to 8 hours of glucose levels from the FreeStyle Libre sensor developed by Abbott, and features a trend arrow that indicates whether glucose levels are steady, rising or dropping. The app is very useful for families and healthcare providers, as one LibreLink account can show results for up to 20 individuals. The LibreLink app is compatible with Android OS 4.0 or higher.
“At Abbott, we're committed to helping people live their best possible life through the power of health. Therefore, we take pride in participating in Arab Health and presenting innovative technologies, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention.” Said Hani Khasati, General Manager, Greece, Middle East, Africa & Turkey Abbott Diabetes Care.
Usually, diabetics use finger pricking to get a blood sample, test glucose levels and be able to make informed therapeutic decisions. However, FreeStyle Libre eliminates the need for finger pricking allowing patients to be treated and reduces the risks of cardiac disease, strokes, blindness, kidney failure, and diabetic foot damage that come with high glucose levels.
-Ends-© Press Release 2018