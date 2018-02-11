UAE Ministry of Finance holds a series of sessions and meetings with the Managing Director of IMF

Dubai: The Ministry of Finance ( MoF ) held a series of sessions and meetings in the presence of HE Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who is visiting the UAE to participate in the Arab Fiscal Forum and World Government Summit. The sessions and meetings organised by MoF included: a Youth Dialogue, lunch for businesswomen and women in leadership positions in the UAE and a discussion on sustainability.

HE Christine Lagarde engaged with participants in vibrant discussions and inquired into their future plans. HE also shared her vision and insight into the challenges facing the youth, their future prospects and job creation. Moreover, HE Lagarde also highlighted policies and practices of financial inclusion, and the UAE’s role in supporting youth development.

The Youth dialogue was held in the presence of HE Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the IMF; HE Shamma bint Suhail Fares Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth, and attended by 16 promising youngsters in the UAE and the Arab region, as well as representatives from companies specializing financial inclusion matters and youth employment. The session saw vital discussions, all of which were aimed at instilling a culture of excellence and creativity amongst young people, as well as challenges faced by today’s youngsters in their quest to shape a better future.

HE Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, highlighted the importance of giving youngsters the opportunity to voice out their ideas and future insight, as well as debate the challenges they face in building their future, HE AL Tayer said: “The leaders of UAE continue their efforts in developing financial inclusion plans and empowering the youth with better job opportunities, as the youth account for the largest demographic in the Arab region, and are the key players in building the future and mark significant contribution to economic and social growth.”

Meeting with UAE Women Leaders

MoF hosted a meeting to gather businesswomen, UAE Women Leaders and HE Christine Lagarde to discuss a number of topics. The meeting was attended by HE Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; HE Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education; HE Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, HE Maryam Al Mehairi, Minister of State for Food Security; HE Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; HE Doctor Raja Al Gurg, President of the Dubai Business Women's Council; HE Doctor Aisha Bint Butti bin Bishr, Director General of the Smart Dubai Office; HE Shamsa Saleh, CEO of Dubai Women Establishment; Fatima Obaid Al Jaber, Board Member of Al Jaber Group; Sanaa Bagersh, CEO of BrandMoxie advertising agency,in addition to a number of prominent businesswomen holding important management roles in a number of companies and organizations in the country.

During the meeting, a host of local and global updates on relevant topics were discussed, which include the economic situation in the country, the contributions of Emirati women in helping the growth process. The meeting also showcased the country’s efforts in empowering women, enhancing their status, strengthening their economic and social contributions and closing gender gaps.

HE Obaid Humaid Al Tayer said: “Women empowerment and gender gap reduction in all sectors of the country are of great interest as the UAE’s wise leadership believes in the important role of women as a key partners for development. The UAE Government continues to establish laws and develop initiatives to promote gender equality, seeking to be amongst the leaders on global indicators of gender balance.”

Session on Sustainability

MoF also held a dialogue on sustainability in the presence of HE Christine Lagarde, His Excellency Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education; HE Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences; and representatives from Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, Emirates Scientist Council and Masdar.

The session highlighted the government efforts in the UAE to ensure sustainable development, build national capacity and launch future projects as part of the UAE’s strategic plan 2021-207. A dialogue was also held on ways to balance environmental, economic, social and cultural imperatives to improve the quality of life.

HE Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi presented the country’s achievements in advanced skills to prepare the future generation and create innovative mechanisms achieve sustainable. HE Sarah Al Amiri also highlighted the importance of investing in building capabilities, and creating an environment for scientific research. Participants were also presented with a documentary showcasing Masdar’s achievements and a presentation Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre on the UAE’s plans to launch, Hope, a probe that will explore Mars atmosphere.

HE Obaid Humaid Al Tayer said: "Sustainability matters are of great interest to the country's wise leadership, which has a strong belief in the need to work towards an environmentally friendly future. The UAE’s National Agenda has included several indicators within the country’s strategic plans 2021 and UAE Centennial Plan 2071 to ensure sustainable development and increase the efficiency of traditional and new resources.”

© Press Release 2018