UAE Ministry of Finance approves first purchase invoice with VAT

Abu Dhabi: Following its commitment to the UAE’s various government finance procedures, laws and regulations; the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has today issued the first VAT inclusive purchase order, and approved the first VAT invoice on its federal financial system. In light of such activity MOF became the first federal entity to implement tax procedures and issue a tax invoice in 2018.

The Ministry recently announced that the federal financial system has been updated and is ready to manage all financial transactions VAT related. MoF provides a fully-integrated system, a technical support team, as well as a telephone number (600 533 336) dedicated to respond to any inquiries related to VAT from any federal entities linked to the system.