UAE Ministry of Economy launches new innovative guide for companies in the UAE

Abu Dhabi: H.E. Engr. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Minister of Economy, successfully launched a new guide entitled, ‘The Innovative Guide for Companies in the UAE,’ which was done by the Ministry of Economy in cooperation with the National Research Council (CNR) – Research Institute on the Sustainable economic growth. The new guide was developed and released in line with the set goals and objectives of the UAE Vision 2021. The new guide, which is being released in both English and Arabic versions, highlights the Ministry's role in the implementation of the UAE National Innovation Strategy. The launch was also held as part of the Ministry's celebration of the UAE Innovation Month 2018. The guide is considered one of the Ministry's initiatives towards innovation that was presented to the National Committee for Science, Technology and Innovation (NCSTI) issued by the UAE Cabinet and was considered among the National initiatives as an implementation of the National Innovation Strategy.

The launch was held at Dusit Thani Hotel in Abu Dhabi in the presence of H.E. Eng. Mohammed Bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi, Undersecretary of Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy ; H.E. Abdullah Bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Ministry’s Undersecretary Foreign Trade Affairs; Humaid Mohamed Bin Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, along with a number of officials from the Ministry, and federal and local authorities, as well as a group of local entrepreneurs and representatives from the private sector. “The UAE has positioned itself as an important center for entrepreneurship and innovation--widely attributed to a conducive legislative investment environment based on best international standards. This has also resulted in the establishment of highly specialized institutions and an enhanced understanding of the important role of innovation, which has become part of the country's core economic policies and an essential part in the move to transform into a knowledge economy as led by distinguished Nationals” said H.E. Al Mansoori.

Advertisement