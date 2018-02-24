UAE Listed Insurers' 2017 Financial Results Show Robust Performance Indicators, Says Report

S&P Global Ratings has reviewed the performance of UAE listed insurers, which originate almost half of the total gross premiums written in the UAE (note: only 29 out of 30 listed insurers declared their preliminary or finalized results). "Based on our analysis, we consider these improved results as a positive factor for the overall market," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Sachin Sahni. "That said, we do not see any immediate ratings impact on the UAE insurers that we rate, and credit conditions for each insurer may vary according to their individual performance."

Highlights of the report include: