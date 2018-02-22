UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah Wraps up on an Upbeat Note

Curtain came down on the UAE Innovation in Sharjah celebrations Wednesday night following a colourful closing ceremony, with Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler’s Office honouring the heads and representatives of participating Sharjah government entities, federal institutions, universities, media as well as members of the organising committee. The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, HE Sultan Ali bin Butti Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council, HE Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) and HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority among others. The UAE Innovation Month, being celebrated throughout February as part of the UAE government’s concerted push to position the country as a global hub of innovation and pioneering ideas, has seen hundreds of events and activities held in the Emirate of Sharjah, renowned as the Cultural Capital of the Arab and Islamic world.

Held from February 15 to 21 at Al Majaz Waterfront and Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences,, the Innovation Month celebrations attracted more than 40,000 people. More than 28 Sharjah government entities and federal institutions besides six universities took part in the week-long activities. As part of the celebration, Sharjah hosted 86 workshops and presentations by top innovation experts, academics and motivational speakers who advised parents on grooming their children as future innovators, underscoring the importance of identifying their wards’ talents, special aptitudes and orientation in early years.

Advertisement