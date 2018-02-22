UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah Wraps up on an Upbeat Note
Curtain came down on the UAE Innovation in Sharjah celebrations Wednesday night following a colourful closing ceremony, with Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler’s Office honouring the heads and representatives of participating Sharjah government entities, federal institutions, universities, media as well as members of the organising committee. The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, HE Sultan Ali bin Butti Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council, HE Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) and HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority among others.
The UAE Innovation Month, being celebrated throughout February as part of the UAE government’s concerted push to position the country as a global hub of innovation and pioneering ideas, has seen hundreds of events and activities held in the Emirate of Sharjah, renowned as the Cultural Capital of the Arab and Islamic world.
As part of the celebration, Sharjah hosted 86 workshops and presentations by top innovation experts, academics and motivational speakers who advised parents on grooming their children as future innovators, underscoring the importance of identifying their wards’ talents, special aptitudes and orientation in early years.
Most of the innovative solutions presented have been aimed at increasing productivity, saving energy, reducing human element and dependence on fossil fuels or oil and conserving precious natural resources for future generations.
Through the Innovation Month, Sharjah aims to transform innovation into an institutional culture that reflects its positive impact on society, establishes a working curriculum for all government and academic institutions in the Emirate, and encourages the private sector and community institutions to form a unified business system based on innovation as a basis for development.© Press Release 2018