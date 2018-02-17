UAE Innovation Month: Sharjah Youth Council Holds Circle on Power of Innovation

SHARJAH/Sharjah Government Media Bureau – Sharjah Youth Council on Thursday evening held a youth circle to discuss the importance of innovation as part of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, being celebrated from February 15 to 21 at Al Majaz Waterfront and the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

Titled “From Innovation to Prosperity”, the youth circle was led by Sharjah Youth Council members Nada Al Turaifi and Aref Al Madfaa at the Innovation Platform, which is actually a bus that wanders around various emirates and can be transformed into a platform to introduce visitors to the significance of innovation.

Al Turaifi started the meeting by emphasising the important role of youth councils, describing them as the voice that enables young members of the society to convey their ideas to other members. Citing an example on the power of creativity, Al Turaifi told the story of Doug Dietz, the creator of the MR Adventure Discovery Series, who turned MRI scanners into adventures to help children, frequently terrified by the idea of lying still and alone in the huge, noisy equipment, get through the scan. With some paint, scents, lights and a little imagination, Dietz and his team transformed scan rooms into adventure stories, with the patient starring in the lead role. In one room, the room is an ocean and the scanner is a submarine. In another, the scanner becomes a tent in a camping experience. The MR Adventure Discovery Series scanners have been hugely popular with kids.

Advertisement