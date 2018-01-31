UAE Exchange Partners with twofour54

Customers no longer need to visit the office of twofour54 to make payments. They can visit any of the 150 UAE Exchange branches in the country, 18 of which are in the Dubai metro network, and pay their dues.

Dubai: UAE Exchange , the leading global money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutions brand, announced its partnership with twofour54 , the commercial arm of Abu Dhabi’s Media Zone Authority, for cash collection service.

Khalifa Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Finance at twofour54 , said: “Our community is our focus at twofour54 and we are committed to constantly improving the services and facilities we offer. We are, therefore, delighted to be working with a company of the calibre of UAE Exchange on this initiative, which will further improve the customer journey for partners at twofour54.”

-Ends-UAE Exchange is a leading global money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutions brand, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Established in 1980, today, it is one of the widest globally networked remittance brands and a pioneer in digital adoption.

Currently, UAE Exchange operates in 28 countries with close to 800 direct offices, and offers digital services like prepaid cards, online money transfer facilities, mobile-based applications and kiosks in many major markets. Over 9000 professionals, representing 40+ nationalities, collaborate every day to ensure consistent and enriched customer experience is delivered across multiple channels, bringing delight to more than 15 million customers worldwide.

This customer-centric mindset combined with a quality-driven approach, constant innovation in products and processes, and the deployment of latest technological advancements across all retail operations and digital channels is what differentiates UAE Exchange from its peers.

UAE Exchange is ISO-certified and has been honoured internationally for its commitment to Quality Management, winning the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) Quality Achievement Award and the Dubai Quality Gold Award. It is a member of prestigious associations, like the World Economic Forum and the United Nations Global Compact. The brand has been globally recognised and awarded for its corporate citizenship, customer service initiatives and business excellence.

For more information about UAE Exchange, visit www.uaeexchange.com.

About twofour54

twofour54, home to Abu Dhabi’s media and entertainment industry, aims to cultivate Abu Dhabi’s media free zone and provide products and services to attract local, regional and international media businesses to the Emirate. Tasked with enabling a new generation of creative leaders and building Abu Dhabi as the Middle East’s leading hub for content creation, twofour54 provides world-class production facilities, talent development initiatives and training, and business support services for media companies.

Named after the geographical coordinates of Abu Dhabi, twofour54 is now home to more than 400 media companies – including Sky News Arabia, Image Nation, Ubisoft, CNN, Fox, Flash Entertainment, M&C Saatchi, and Flat6Labs – as well as a bi-lingual freelancer pool and a community of aspiring media talents.

twofour54 is operated under the ownership of Media Zone Authority–Abu Dhabi, a government entity.

For more information, visit www.twofour54.com.

