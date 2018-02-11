UAE Exchange Partners with Ripple for Instant Cross-Border Payments

Dubai: UAE Exchange , a leading global money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutions brand, announced it has partnered with San Francisco-based Ripple to enable instant, seamless and real-time cross-border payments. This makes UAE Exchange the largest payment solutions provider in the Middle East to use Ripple’s blockchain technology to process payments globally in real time.

Promoth Manghat , Chief Executive Officer of UAE Exchange Group , said: “Our growth strategy has always been, and continues to be, driven by our customer-centric approach. Incorporating Ripple’s blockchain technology into our payments systems will bring customers an enhanced, new payments experience.” He added, “The early adoption of this game-changing technology allows us to offer a competitive service, as it will have an impact on the speed and cost of cross-border transactions. We are proud to deliver the future of payments with Ripple.”

Advertisement

said: “We chose to focus on solving inefficiencies in key corridors where payment flows are significant and growing. Adding a market leader like UAE Exchange to RippleNet will bring instant, certain, low-cost payments to the millions of retail customers in the UAE who send money abroad.”

With multiple investments in various fintech and digital payments companies, UAE Exchange is focused on collaborating with technology specialists, start-ups, industry partners and the academia to seek out opportunities that deliver seamless and positive customer experiences through the brand’s portfolio of digital assets and services.

© Press Release 2018