UAE Exchange Launches First Exclusive Emirati Call Centre

Dubai: In a move that boosts Emiratisation while delivering superior service, leading global money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutions brand, UAE Exchange has launched its first all-exclusive Emirati call centre in the United Arab Emirates.

Commenting on the occasion, Promoth Manghat, CEO, UAE Exchange Group , said, “The launch of an all-exclusive Emirati call centre is another step in our commitment towards supporting the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda. This unique call centre is an additional customer touchpoint that complements our current outreach programme for Emirati customers, and also reinforces our Emiratisation efforts by providing different opportunities to further develop the Emirati workforce. We are delighted to commence our first and exclusive Emirati call centre operations, and extend our gratitude to the UAE government for their leadership and support as we progress in our journey to empower the local talent and constantly offer services that meet the needs of diverse customer groups.”

Presently, the call centre is designed for outbound operations within the country where a team of skilled and trained Emirati customer service representatives will engage in audience outreach activities to better understand the Emirati customers’ requirements and expectations. UAE Exchange will use the insights gained from these conversations to enhance the customers’ experience by leveraging brand, business and customer service opportunities. The new Emirati call centre team will also conduct customer satisfaction surveys, to get feedback on facilities and services offered by the brand.

The Emirati call centre operates from 9am to 6pm, Sunday through Thursday. The other regular call centres of UAE Exchange function 24/7 across its global operations and is staffed with multi-cultural teams, trained to address inbound calls related to general and case-based queries.

Abdel Kareem Alkayed, Country Head for UAE Exchange-UAE, added, “The introduction of the Emirati call centre is an extension of our programmes aimed specifically at Arab customers. The call centre provides a direct channel to interact with our Emirati customers, giving us an opportunity to proactively reach out to them on a one-to-one basis. The knowledge obtained from these targeted outreach activities will enable us to continuously innovate and enhance our products and service offerings as per the customers’ evolving requirements. Furthermore, this will boost our Emiratisation programmes as we recruit, train and manage competencies of the call centre staff. We are confident that this initiative, together with the dedicated Arabic branch counters ‘Hayakoum’, will help us to further enrich the Emirati customers’ experience.”

UAE Exchange is committed to constantly improving and sustaining its efforts towards customer service excellence worldwide. It was recently honoured at the 2017 International Business Awards, receiving the Stevie® Award for customer service department of the year. The brand was also awarded by the Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) earlier this year, for the use of Arabic language through its dedicated Hayakoum counters. And in 2016, it was conferred with the Emiratisation Award by the UAE Minister of Economy in recognition of its Emirati recruitment efforts, across the spectrum of the brand’s operations in the UAE, especially in the field of Accounting, Auditing and Financial Management.

