 
Dubai 31 Jan 2018
UAE Bankers Attend Harvard Business School Executive Education Program for Financial Executives

Dubai-UAE: The Institute of Banking Studies (IBS) – Kuwait announced the commencement of its executive education program on Saturday, January 27, 2018 - for banking and finance professionals in the GCC region, in collaboration with Harvard Business School and the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS). His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Yousef Al-Hashel, Governor of the

Press Release
Dubai-UAE:  The Institute of Banking Studies (IBS) – Kuwait announced the commencement of its executive education program on Saturday, January 27, 2018 - for banking and finance professionals in the GCC region, in collaboration with Harvard Business School and the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS). His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Yousef Al-Hashel, Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait and Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Banking Studies officially opened the program in Dubai.

49 Participants from GCC based financial institutions attended the executive program – including 35 from Kuwait, 11 from Oman and Saudi Arabia and 3 from the UAE. The course focuses on strategic management and leadership, with attention to challenges faced by today’s senior financial executives, organizational alignment, process management as well as the role of communication skills in fostering productive work relationships.

Running until February 1, 2018, the program is in its ninth year, and is held annually in a different country within the region, with Oman’s capital Muscat hosting the 2017 program. Entitled ‘Leading Strategy Execution in Financial Services’, the 2018 program targets upper and middle management teams and department heads at banks and other financial institutions.

Speaking about the course, Professor Yaqoub S.Y. Alrefaei, Director General of IBS – Kuwait, said: “As part of the institute’s series of strategic development projects, the initiative aims to enhance the skills of the Kuwaiti and GCC national workforce within the banking industry with a focus on executives. Since its inception in Kuwait in 2010, the executive program has enjoyed tremendous success, and we are proud to work with our strategic partner, Harvard Business School, on its implementation across the GCC region.”

He added: “We extend our gratitude to Kuwait’s banks, the Central Bank of Kuwait, the regional banking community and EIBFS for supporting our programs. Building the capacities of talented nationals in the banking and finance sector as well as collaborating with other countries of the GCC region in the areas of training and development remain among our top priorities.”

Case studies presented by Harvard Business School, used at multiple universities and executive development institutions around the world, will be a primary learning tool throughout the course. In addition to banking and finance case studies, the curriculum will include case studies from other industries to diversify the learning experience.

Banking professionals will participate in interactive group activities for the duration of the program. Upon completion of the course, graduates will receive a Harvard Business School certificate.

Harvard Business School is the graduate business school of Harvard University in Boston, United States. The prestigious educational institution offers a large-scale full-time MBA program, doctoral programs, HBX online learning platform and multiple executive education courses. The regional programs conducted by Harvard Business School adhere to the highest global standards, ensuring participants receive the same quality learning experience that the school is renowned for.

About Institute of Banking Studies– Kuwait

The Institute of Banking Studies (IBS) – Kuwait is a leading local and regional institution specialized in providing state-of-the-art training, professional education, research and consultancy services in banking and finance that align talent resources, experience, knowledge, skills and capabilities with global industry standards. The institute contributes effectively to the growth and prosperity of Kuwait’s banking and finance sector.

For media enquiries, please contact:
Daniel Chinoy
APCO Worldwide
Mobile:   +971 50 2553402
Email:    dchinoy@apcoworldwide.com 

