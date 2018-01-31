UAE Bankers Attend Harvard Business School Executive Education Program for Financial Executives

Dubai-UAE: The Institute of Banking Studies (IBS) – Kuwait announced the commencement of its executive education program on Saturday, January 27, 2018 - for banking and finance professionals in the GCC region, in collaboration with Harvard Business School and the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS). His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Yousef Al-Hashel, Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait and Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Banking Studies officially opened the program in Dubai. The Institute of Banking Studies (IBS) – Kuwait announced the commencement of its executive education program on Saturday, January 27, 2018 - for banking and finance professionals in the GCC region, in collaboration with Harvard Business School and the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS). His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Yousef Al-Hashel, Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait and Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Banking Studies officially opened the program in Dubai. 49 Participants from GCC based financial institutions attended the executive program – including 35 from Kuwait, 11 from Oman and Saudi Arabia and 3 from the UAE. The course focuses on strategic management and leadership, with attention to challenges faced by today’s senior financial executives, organizational alignment, process management as well as the role of communication skills in fostering productive work relationships. Running until February 1, 2018, the program is in its ninth year, and is held annually in a different country within the region, with Oman’s capital Muscat hosting the 2017 program. Entitled ‘Leading Strategy Execution in Financial Services’, the 2018 program targets upper and middle management teams and department heads at banks and other financial institutions.

Speaking about the course, Professor Yaqoub S.Y. Alrefaei, Director General of IBS – Kuwait, said: “As part of the institute’s series of strategic development projects, the initiative aims to enhance the skills of the Kuwaiti and GCC national workforce within the banking industry with a focus on executives. Since its inception in Kuwait in 2010, the executive program has enjoyed tremendous success, and we are proud to work with our strategic partner, Harvard Business School, on its implementation across the GCC region.” He added: “We extend our gratitude to Kuwait’s banks, the Central Bank of Kuwait, the regional banking community and EIBFS for supporting our programs. Building the capacities of talented nationals in the banking and finance sector as well as collaborating with other countries of the GCC region in the areas of training and development remain among our top priorities.”

