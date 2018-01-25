UAE Ambassador to the UK visits Innovation Arabia Pavilion at Bett Show 2018

Dubai – United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Sulaiman Al Mazroui, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, visited the ‘Innovation Arabia’ Pavilion at Bett 2018, taking place from the 24th to the 27th of January in London. During his visit, H.E. Al Mazroui was briefed about the agenda of ‘Innovation Arabia’ which aims to drive innovation in many key economic sectors including smart education, healthcare, environment and business. On his visit, H.E. Sulaiman Al Mazroui was accompanied by Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, General Inspector of the Ministry of Interior and the Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee, Aqdar World Summit, Colonel Dr. Ibrahim Al Dabal, General Coordinator of Khalifa Empowerment Program, Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University – HBMSU and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Innovation Arabia 11, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Chairman of INDEX Holding, and among other dignitaries and officials from the UAE and the UK.

On this occasion, Dr. Mansoor Al Awar said, “We are honored with the visit of H.E. Sulaiman Al Mazroui to the ‘Innovation Arabia’ Pavilion, which is one of the most important events in the scientific and academic fields and focuses on making a positive contribution to many key economic sectors including education, healthcare and business.” He added, “We look forward to the latest edition of Innovation Arabia in Dubai, which we hope will spread a culture of innovation in the region by the implementation of new innovative strategies and achieve sustainable development, in line with the vision of UAE’s leadership. We are confident that Innovation Arabia 11 will bring together researchers, leading academicians, decision makers and high-profile speakers from the public and private sector.”

Innovation Arabia Conference and Exhibition is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), from the 11th to the 13th of March 2018 at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre. Innovation Arabia 11 is organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, in partnership with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University HBMSU, and the support of Hamdan Awards. © Press Release 2018