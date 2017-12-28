Turkey would be the Global Hub for Islamic Banking and Finance
Touching the borders of Asia and Europe, Turkey is a splendid country full of God’s blessings that include it’s amazing geographical location. Its shoreline is a bridge between Europe, Asia & African, considering multiple factors including its important role within the region and its geographical conditions, it’s not wrong to say that the prospects of Turkey to become Islamic banking and finance hub is very high, due to different financial, economic and other regional issues in emerging Islamic finance centers.
Turkish Banking and Financial industry have a big influence in regional financial markets. Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and other central Asian countries are endorsing Turkish banking and financial system while in Balkan, Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, and rest of Balkan countries are also influence by Turkish Banking and Financial Industry. Turkey, being an EU member candidate state, holds a prominent position in Europe. More than 4 million Turkish native reside in Germany that consists of 4% of the total population of Germany, a European country with largest Muslim population. The statistics could lead the Turkish Islamic banking and finance image to grow in Europe. If we see the banking relations of Turkey with Arab countries, they are exemplary. There are various branches of the banking groups of Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait in Turkey. Many UAE and KSA based Islamic financial institution already have good footprints in Turkey with having good investment in diversified sectors especially in real estate. All such figures and geographical facts led us to be convinced over to a fact that Turkey would be the hub of Islamic banking and Finance in near future.
This is noteworthy that Islamic banks operate as (participatory Banking) in Turkey. There are approximately 1400 Islamic banks’ branches working in Turkey, where more than 20,000 people are employed. It is anticipated that Islamic Banking and Financial sector of Turkey would reach to 100 billion USD by 2020. This is worth noticing that there is a dire need for the trained and skilled workforce. Many national and international universities and colleges have introduced Islamic banking and Finance program at graduation, Post-grad and Ph.D. degree level, and Islamic Finance Education trend is rapidly growing by the passage of time.
Apart from all the positivity, there are various limitations in the way of Turkey to become Islamic Banking hub i.e. lack of full-fledged Islamic regulatory frame-work, limitation of Islamic banking Products, Absence of Shariah governance structure, lack of skilled manpower, lack of training institutes in the country, Awareness among the masses and lingual problem etc. It is need of the time that Turkish government should introduce a strategic plan to address all the above mentioned high lights. It is dire need to address and overcome the problems. It is also important that there should be proper collaboration between Int’l financial institutions. To overcome this, it is suggested to establish a project management unit (PMU) or Project Implementation Unit (PIU) to design a strategic plan to grow Islamic banking and other allied area’s such as Takaful, Sukuk, Islamic capital Market, Stock Market, Islamic Index, Islamic Fintech and so on. There should be streamlined cooperation and coordination between all such Islamic Finance components like all these products are inter-related and are must for each other like the beads of the rosary.
The writer is Chief Executive officer of AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (AlHuda CIBE), AlHuda CIBE is an established name in the field of Islamic Banking and Finance worldwide. You may reach him at: zubair.mughal@alhudacibe.com
