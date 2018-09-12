Tristar named logistics service provider of the year

UAE-based Tristar Group has been recognized by the petroleum and chemical industry as a logistics leader in the region when it was given the Logistics Service Provider of the Year award at the Oil & Gas Middle East & Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East (RPME) Awards held in Dubai today (September 12).

Tristar Group GM for Road Transport and Warehousing Shivananda Baikady received the award from Orpic Logistics Company GM Andres Suarez. Mr. Shivananda attributed the company’s success to the trust given by its customers, mostly Oil Majors, on its safety culture and best in class services.